Church of Ambrosia: SF Bay Area to Celebrate '420' Cannabis Culture and Psychedelic Spirituality during Easter Weekend Fest

World-renowned pioneers in psychedelics and neuroscience - including researchers, mycologists, educators, and doctors - are among the range of experts who will speak at this year's Spirituality & Beyond 5 + Oakland Psychedelic Conference this Easter weekend in Oakland.

More than two dozen speakers will appear Saturday and Sunday at the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts, representing the most comprehensive gathering of psychedelic expertise on record. Among them: leaders who have traveled the world sharing their knowledge. Some have lectured at Stanford and Berkeley, studied in Peru and Mexico and West Africa. Others hail from Oakland, a heartland for psychedelics.

"The speaker lineup represents the most diverse collection of psychedelic experts to date," said Reggie Harris, founder of Oakland Hyphae, which is co-hosting the conference organized by the Church of Ambrosia and Pastor Dave Hodges. Speakers will include two doctors, a rapper, a Pan-African thought leader, and an acclaimed psychologist.

The Spirituality & Beyond Conference, in its fifth year, is hosted by the church. Hyphae is hosting Saturday's Oakland Psychedelic Conference. A free psychedelic Arts and Crafts Fair will be outside the Kaiser Center parking lot from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both weekend days.

On Sunday, visitors to the event can join an adults-only 420 hunt for Easter eggs containing more than $30,000 in vouchers for Cannabis, Mushrooms, and DMT from the Church of Ambrosia. The treasured eggs can be found throughout the venue from noon to 2 p.m., and Easter bunnies will hand them out at the park west of Lake Merritt.

In recent years, April 20 - the traditional 420 cannabis culture celebration - has been unofficially observed at Hippie Hill in San Francisco. "This year, there's nothing going on at Hippie Hill," said Hodges. "If you are looking for a place to celebrate 420, Oakland is the place."

The range of speakers will include several keynote appearances:

? Dr. Carl L. Hart, esteemed neuroscientist and Professor of Psychology at Columbia University, will be a Saturday headliner. Hart has gained fame for his groundbreaking research on psychoactive substances and his advocacy for evidence-based drug policies.?

? Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris, Director of UCSF's Neuroscape Psychedelics Division, has pioneered research on psychedelics and mental health. He founded and led the Centre for Psychedelic Research at Imperial College, London. He is recognized as a transformative thinker who helped reshape psychiatry through his studies of psilocybin and LSD. He will speak on Sunday.

? Mistah F.A.B., renowned Oakland rapper, entrepreneur, and community activist, will share his insights on cultural evolution and mental health on Sunday. He is dedicated to community empowerment and mental health advocacy and founded the nonprofit Liberty and Legacy Era to teach, help unite, and guide community members to achieve excellence.

? 19 Keys, A visionary thought leader and host of "High Level Conversations," 19 Keys explores themes of personal sovereignty, wealth consciousness, and spiritual evolution. His work bridges ancient wisdom with modern innovation, inspiring audiences to unlock their highest potential.?

? Pastor Dave Hodges, founder of Zide Door and the Church of Ambrosia - now the world's largest psychedelic church with over 125,000 members - created the annual Spirituality & Beyond Conference. He is a visionary leader dedicated to spiritual growth. On Easter Sunday, he will deliver an inspirational sermon guiding seekers toward healing, higher consciousness, and a profound connection to the divine.

Here's a sampling of the larger lineup of powerful speakers:

? Larry Norris, PhD, Co-founder of Decriminalize Nature and Executive Director of ERIE (Entheogenic Research, Integration, and Education). Dr. Larry Norris is a leading advocate for entheogenic plant decriminalization.

? Alan Rockefeller, A renowned mycologist and biohacker based in El Cerrito, California, Alan Rockefeller has been studying fungal diversity since 2001. He has contributed to the identification of new fungi through DNA barcoding and microscopy.

? Jodi Green, founder of the psychedelic business law firm Antithesis Law, helps clients protect themselves by forming entities, drafting informed consents and waivers, registering trademarks, and finding insurance.

? Mikaela de la Myco, An educator and community organizer, Mikaela de la Myco focuses on the intersection of psychedelics, motherhood, and ancestral healing.

? Mother Jaguar, A spiritual guide and healer, Mother Jaguar integrates indigenous traditions with contemporary modalities to facilitate transformative experiences.

Tickets are on sale for the indoor events: https://bit.ly/sb5tix

Here's a brief breakdown of the two-day event:

On Day 1 (April 19), the Oakland Psychedelic Conference will feature expert-led workshops, scientific advancements, and business and networking opportunities in the psychedelic space.

Day 1 coincides with Bicycle Day, which commemorates the first intentional LSD trip by Swiss chemist Albert Hofmann in 1943.

Day 2, Easter Sunday (April 20), will focus on the intersection of spirituality, psychedelics, cannabis, magic mushrooms, DMT, ancient traditions, and modern breakthroughs. Since Sunday coincides with the annual worldwide cannabis culture celebration 420, the event is expected to be Cannabis heavy - and attendees may consume cannabis in the outdoor areas and perhaps join Hodges in a "toke and a bit of talk" about spirituality, psychedelics and cannabis.

