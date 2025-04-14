St. John's, Newfoundland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - Triple Point Resources Ltd. ("Triple Point") was proud to attend Hannover Messe 2025 last week in Hannover, Germany. Triple Point CEO, Julie Lemieux, highlighted the important role that salt cavern storage in assets like the Fischells Salt Dome will play in global energy security and catalysing Canada's renewable energy industry. Lemieux engaged with key officials, partners and investors to discuss the global clean energy future.

Throughout the event, one thing became clear - securing global conventional and renewable energy supplies will depend as much on collaboration, and trust, just as much as it does on technological innovation. As Triple Point and fellow industry leaders work to position Canada as a clean energy powerhouse, strong cross-sector relationships and partnerships will be essential to delivering lasting impact and success.

Building on discussions throughout the event, Lemieux delivered a presentation on Canada's potential to lead in global clean energy storage. She highlighted the strategic importance of the Fischells Salt Dome in Newfoundland and Labrador-Canada's only known salt dome capable of supporting large-scale energy storage. With its rare geology and ideal location, the asset stands out as a key driver of energy security , and a catalyst for reducing industrial emissions and advancing the clean energy transition. Lemieux also outlined Triple Point's integrated development strategy, which includes salt valorization, compressed air energy storage (CAES), and hydrogen storage-together forming a scalable, capital-efficient clean energy and industrial hub.

"Hannover Messe was a valuable reminder that energy innovation is not just about technology, it's about building real, strategic partnerships," said Lemieux. "Seeing the progress firsthand and speaking with companies that are pushing the limits to make clean energy more economical was truly inspiring.

Europe already knows that Atlantic Canada is home to one of the world's strongest wind corridors, but now they're recognizing that we also have the storage capacity to match. They want volume. They want guaranteed supply. Salt cavern storage is what makes that possible.

As Europe looks to secure reliable, long-term clean energy, assets like the Fischells Salt Dome offer a unique advantage. We're not just developing storage infrastructure; we're shaping Canada's role as a trusted energy ally in the global supply chain."

Triple Point's participation at Hannover Messe helped strengthen awareness of large-scale, off-site salt cavern storage solutions and confirmed that Canada, through assets like the Fischells Salt Dome, can play a critical role in Europe's energy security. Positioned at the intersection of national interest and political priority, developing the Fischells Salt Dome can help deliver precisely what federal leaders are promising: energy security, economic resilience, and a future-ready Canada.

About Triple Point Resources Ltd.

Triple Point Resources owns the Fischells Salt Dome mineral rights and a total of 297 sq. km of mineral licenses prospective for salt on the west coast of Newfoundland. The dome is strategically located in one of the world's premier wind corridors, 10 km from the coastline, near the Trans-Canada Highway with the Maritime Link transmission line crossing the property. Triple Point focuses on developing large-scale underground energy storage solutions using compressed air energy storage (CAES) and hydrogen to support renewable energy integration and grid stability.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information or statements ("forward looking statements") under applicable securities legislation and rules. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will be", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Such statements include that the Company's sale dome assets are suitable for and can be commercially utilized for hydrogen storage, that demand for such storage will in the future exist at commercially viable levels, that expected capacity can be achieved, and that the Company will be successful in developing such project with the support of all stakeholders. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

