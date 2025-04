Longi said it has achieved a 27. 81% efficiency rating for a hybrid interdigitated back contact, as confirmed by Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH). Chinese PV module maker Longi has revealed that its proprietary hybrid interdigitated back contact (HIBC) crystalline silicon solar cell based on a full-size silicon wafer has achieved a world record power conversion efficiency of 27. 81%. The result was confirmed by Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH). The cell also achieved a short-circuit current of 5,698 mA, an open-circuit voltage of 744. 9 ...

