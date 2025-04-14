Izpitek is launching a new product line using patented tech to embed PV cells in composites, cutting weight by up to 95%. From pv magazine Spain Izpitek, a joint venture between Spanish engineering firm Branka Solutions and the Tecnalia technology center, said it is entering the market with products made using a patented technology that encapsulates PV cells directly into composite materials. The technology enables the production of 2D, 3D, and flexible PV solutions using advanced composites that offer high strength and moldability in the final product. "Unlike the sandwich format of the traditional ...

