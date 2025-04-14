The Publicity Department of Baise City: Guangxi Baise City's Beautiful Scenery "Charms" the United Nations

BAISE, China, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, at the 2025 Calendar Photography Contest hosted by the United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a photograph titled, Electric Roasted Sea Bass, taken in Baise City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, stood out among tens of thousands of global entries and was selected for inclusion in the WMO 2025 Meteorological Calendar. This marks the only Chinese photography work chosen this year.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The photo, Electric Roasted Sea Bass, was captured by photography enthusiast Liang Ke. In this awe-inspiring image, multiple lightning bolts pierce through the clouds, illuminating the night sky. Below, the Youjiang River reflects a dazzling array of neon lights, creating a radiant scene. The photo has been widely shared on WMO's official platforms and global social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Flickr, and LinkedIn. This "vibrant and luminous" nighttime view of Baise has attracted significant attention from domestic and international netizens.

The publicity department of Baise city introduces that in recent years, Baise has vigorously advanced the modernization of harmonious coexistence between humans and nature. In 2024, Baise was approved as Guangxi's sole national pilot for deepening climate-resilient city construction and was also included in the second batch of national pilot projects for new pollutant management. For multiple consecutive years, 14 national and 11 regional surface water monitoring sections in the city have maintained a 100% water quality compliance rate, ranking Baise 9th nationally in surface water quality. In 2024, the city's air quality excellent rate reached 98.4%.

With the continuous improvement of Baise's ecological environment, rare animals such as leopard cats and Hainan partridges have been frequently spotted in the Chengbi River Nature Reserve. The Chinese merganser, known as the "panda of birds," has overwintered there for over a decade.

Recently, the Oriental white stork, a nationally protected first-class wildlife species, was observed for the first time in Sihuang Town, Youjiang District. Last year, Baise also shared its achievements from the Guangxi Bangliang Gibbon National Nature Reserve and Guangxi Yachang Orchid National Nature Reserve with China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

Dr. Wan Rong, an associate researcher at China Agricultural University, noted that Baise possesses unique ecological advantages. Moving forward, the city could focus on industries like health foods and medicinal-edible resources to build a full-chain consumer ecosystem spanning "ecological resources - deep processing - brand marketing," leveraging its "green potential" to drive "economic prosperity."

Source: The Publicity Department of Baise City

Contact person: Mr. Zeng, Tel: 86-10-63074558