Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) announces the University of Manchester, Alliance Manchester Business School as the 2025 recipient of the WRDS Innovation Award for the EMEA region.

Robert Zarazowski (WRDS) presents the EMEA region 2025 WRDS Innovation Award to Andreea Chirvase (University of Manchester)

The annual WRDS Innovation Award initiative identifies and celebrates rising business schools demonstrating research excellence. As part of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, WRDS is committed to advancing knowledge and driving positive change in society at the local, national, and global levels. Robert Zarazowski, Managing Director of WRDS, announced this year's EMEA honoree at the AACSB International Conference and Meeting in Vienna, Austria. This recognition places Alliance Manchester Business School within a distinguished cohort of business schools that are amplifying impact-driven research.

"It is my honor to present this Award to Alliance Manchester Business School," said Robert Zarazowski. "This recognition highlights the University of Manchester's commitment to excellence, innovation, and meaningful impact in academic research. I extend my warmest congratulations on this well-earned distinction."

"It is a real honour for AMBS to be recognised as the winner of the EMEA 2025 WRDS Innovation Award," said Professor Ken McPhail, Head of AMBS. For six decades, Alliance Manchester Business School has developed and inspired business leaders across the world. As we look forward to the future-and our role within that as educators and drivers of original thinking-we take pride in our unwavering commitment to constant innovation to create real world impact."

In an era of increasing global connectivity where policy decisions have far-reaching impacts, equity and access are vital to research. Wharton Research Data Services is proud to play a leading role in reshaping how research, data access, and researcher recognition can better reflect and support a truly global and networked community. Learn more about WRDS and discover how they enable impactful research.

About WRDS

Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) advances comprehensive thought leadership for over 500 institutions in 38 countries-democratizing data access and empowering users to analyze complex information through curated Classroom Teaching guides, Video Learning Pathways, Analytics/Linking tools, and Research Applications. WRDS resources align with Accreditation Standards, impacting an institution's trajectory from learning and discovery to research and publication. For over 25 years, WRDS has supported users with targeted solutions that underpin research, reinforce learning, and enable discovery. www.whartonwrds.com

About the Wharton School

Founded in 1881 as the world's first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students. Each year 100,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education's individual, company-customized, and online programs, and thousands of pre-collegiate students explore business concepts through Wharton's Global Youth Program. More than 105,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network of leaders who transform business every day. For more information, visit www.wharton.upenn.edu.

About AACSB International

Established in 1916, AACSB International (AACSB) is the world's largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and businesses to create the next generation of great leaders. With members in over 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn how AACSB and business schools from around the world are leading boldly in business education at aacsb.edu.

