WonderFi Labs' Wonder Chain Named A Lead Sponsor of Blockchain Futurist Conference, Canada's Leading Crypto Event



'Wonder to the Future' Hackathon to Build Next-Gen Applications on Wonder Chain

Strategic Sale of Portfolio Investment to Accelerate WonderFi Labs and Web3 Development

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) ("WonderFi"or the "Company"), a global leader in centralized and decentralized financial services and products, today provided an update on its WonderFi Labs initiatives, and announced a sale of a majority stake of one of its portfolio investments.

Following the successful launch of the Wonder Wallet, WonderFi labs continues to refine its flagship product, with ongoing improvements that enhance functionality and user experience. In the coming months, Wonder Wallet will be expanding its capabilities by introducing support for Bitcoin and Solana, to offer a seamless, multi-chain experience for Web3 beginners.

Wonder Chain has also been announced as a lead sponsor for the Blockchain Futurist Conference, Canada's most well-known and longest standing blockchain and Web3 event, taking place in Toronto on May 13th, 2025.



In conjunction with the conference, WonderFi Labs will be launching its first-ever hackathon, Wonder to the Future, running from May 13 -31.

The Wonder to the Future Hackathon will challenge developers to create innovative applications using Wonder Chain. A core focus for participants of the hackathon will be leveraging the Wonder Chain gasless transaction model, fostering new applications that reduce friction and on-board new users. The hackathon will build new applications directly on Wonder Chain's mainnet, which is also launching in May.

"The positive momentum behind our Wonder Chain and the continuous development of the Wonder Wallet highlight our focus on making on-chain products more accessible and user-friendly," said President and CEO, Dean Skurka. "With Bitcoin and Solana support on the horizon, we're excited to expand our product offerings and continue driving innovation."

For more information on WonderFi Labs, the Blockchain Futurist Conference, or to register for the Wonder to the Future Hackathon, visit wonderchain.org.

Update on Portfolio Investments

WonderFi also announced today that it has sold the majority of its ownership in Tetra Trust Company for a total consideration of $8.75 million CAD. WonderFi will remain a shareholder of Tetra and continue to support the business.

This strategic decision reinforces WonderFi's commitment to strengthening its established centralized crypto brands while driving innovation through WonderFi Labs and expanding its Web3 product offerings.

About WonderFi

WonderFi is a global leader in centralized and decentralized financial services and products.

With over $2.1 billion in client assets under custody, WonderFi's regulated trading platforms are well-positioned to service crypto participants on a global scale with trading, payments and decentralized products, including purpose-built blockchains and non-custodial wallet applications.

Designed to provide investors with diversified investment exposure across the global digital asset ecosystem, the Company has a proven track record of launching new products and obtaining registrations. It is also the owner of market-leading brands, including Bitbuy, Coinsquare, SmartPay and Tetra Trust.

As the world continues to move on-chain, WonderFi is strategically placed to capture both market and wallet share through ongoing innovation within the digital asset space.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the beliefs of WonderFi Technologies Inc. ("WonderFi" or the "Company") regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control, including, specifically, the entering into of definitive agreements in respect of the partnership, the receipt of regulatory approvals in respect thereof, the timing of launch and the expected benefits of the partnership. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "planned", "estimated", "soon", "potential", "anticipate" or variations of such words.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. The impact of any one assumption, risk, uncertainty, or other factor on a particular forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty because they are interdependent and the Company's future decisions and actions will depend on management's assessment of all information at the relevant time. A more fulsome description of risk factors that may impact business, financial condition and results of operation with respect to WonderFi is set out in its management's discussion and analysis and financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2024, available on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice. All financial amounts referenced herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise expressly identified.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248368

SOURCE: WonderFi Technologies Inc.