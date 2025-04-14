London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology, today announced the appointment of Satish Venkatesan as Chief Solutions Strategist - Americas, effective 14 April 2025.





In this newly created role, Venkatesan will lead Gorilla's solution strategy, ecosystem partnerships and innovation-driven expansion across the United States, Brazil, Colombia, Panama, Peru and the Amazon-connected smart infrastructure corridor. He will be based in New Jersey and report directly to Gorilla Chairman & CEO Jay Chandan.

With nearly 30 years of experience in product engineering, platform transformation and applied emerging technologies, Venkatesan has been instrumental in shaping the digital evolution of Fortune 500 companies, startups and highly regulated industries. His appointment signals Gorilla's deepened strategic focus on scaling AI-powered urban systems, public safety initiatives and digitally led infrastructure programmes throughout the Americas.

Venkatesan joins Gorilla following a long career at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH), where he held senior roles across the firm's $2 billion financial services portfolio. Acting as a trusted advisor to client CXOs, he has led initiatives in platform modernisation, deep tech strategy and Generative AI adoption. His remit spanned the U.S. and Latin America, supporting numerous high-value accounts with portfolios exceeding $100 million. Earlier, he led Cognizant's InsuranceNext Labs, where he spearheaded innovation in telematics, IoT, blockchain consortiums, drone-as-a-service and modern data platforms.

"From airport biometrics and public safety surveillance to blockchain for fiscal transparency and IoT in climate resilience, the Americas are poised for bold reinvention," said Chandan. "Satish brings the innovation depth and regional insight needed to accelerate that transformation. This appointment further fortifies our leadership team, as we seek to execute our long-term value creation strategy. Our long-term view is underscored by our commitment to current capital allocation initiatives, like our share buyback programme, which strategically returns capital to shareholders and demonstrates our belief in the intrinsic value of Gorilla. While we build a foundation for the long term, we will continue to evaluate near-term opportunities to deliver value to shareholders every step of the way."

Beyond the private sector, Venkatesan has contributed his expertise to the advancement of public-private collaboration. He recently served on the Board of Directors of Connecticut Insurance & Financial Services (CT IFS), a partnership working to drive innovation, workforce development and investment in emerging technologies in collaboration with the State of Connecticut. Venkatesan holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science & Engineering and has completed the Professional Certificate in AI and Machine Learning from UC Berkeley Executive Education.

"I am truly excited to join Gorilla Technology at such a pivotal moment," said Venkatesan. "Gorilla has already laid a powerful foundation across the Americas through transformative partnerships that are redefining smart cities, public safety and the O.N.E. Amazon initiative. The opportunity to help scale these efforts with sharper strategy, deeper innovation and stronger regional collaboration is both inspiring and deeply aligned with my passion for purpose-driven technology."

Update on Previously Announced Share Repurchase Programme

As previously disclosed, Gorilla's management team and Board have continued to strategically utilize the share repurchase programme and have bought back over $4.5 million of shares to date. The company has a total authorized allocation of $10 million. The Board and management team affirm their intent to continue buying shares, reflecting their conviction that the Company's intrinsic value and long-term potential continue to be undervalued in the market.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

