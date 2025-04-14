The Marygold Companies, Inc. ("TMC" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MGLD), a diversified global holding company, today announced that its mobile fintech app, recently debuted in the U.K, has been named among the top five "Best Free Budgeting Apps" by Forbes Advisor, a newsletter that provides independent coverage of personal finance topics "Best Free Budgeting Apps".

TMC's Marygold Co. (U.K.) subsidiary introduced the proprietary mobile banking app in London last month. With a suite of unique features specific to U.K. clientele, the app allows users to digitally manage their financial lives for saving, budgeting and spending.

"We are delighted that an independent editorial review team selected our app so soon after it was introduced," said Nicholas Gerber, CEO of The Marygold Companies, which is positioning itself to expand into the global financial services arena. "The accolade attests to the app's attractiveness as a meaningful personal financial management tool.

"The app platform was developed in-house by the team headquartered in the U.S. We adapted it for the U.K. market, in part, to fill a gap based on research showing that most U.K. citizens do not feel that traditional banks are adequately meeting their financial goals and savings needs," Gerber added.

The app's features include:

Digital "piggy banks," friendly and flexible savings "nudges," automatic notifications such as low balance alerts and trusted contact alerts for large withdrawals.

Easy Access Savings Accounts offering attractive interest rates, eligible for protection under the U.K.'s Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

U.K. app partners that include Griffin Bank Ltd, which provides the savings accounts, and Moneyhub Financial Technology Ltd, which provides Open Banking, Account Information (open data) and Payment Initiation services.

The app is now available in the U.K. for personal and business accounts via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Marketing ramp-up in the U.K. is scheduled to begin this quarter.

About Marygold Co. (UK) Limited

Marygold Co. (UK) Limited (https://marygoldandco.uk/) is a wholly owned TMC subsidiary established in the U.K. in 2021 and operates through two UK-based investment advisory business units: Marygold Co Limited (f/k/a Tiger Financial and Asset Management) (http://www.tfam.co.uk/), acquired in 2022, and Step-by-Step Financial Planners (https://www.sbsfp.co.uk), acquired in 2024, that manage clients' financial wealth across a diverse product range.

About The Marygold Companies, Inc.

The Marygold Companies was founded in 1996 and repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015. The Company currently has operating subsidiaries in ETF fund management, financial services, food manufacturing, printing, security systems and beauty products, under the trade names USCF Investments, Marygold Co. (UK) Limited, Step-By-Step Financial Planners, Ltd., Gourmet Foods, Printstock Products, Brigadier Security Systems and Original Sprout, respectively. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand, U.K., and Canada. For more information, visit www.themarygoldcompanies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may" "will," "could," "should" "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, marketing ramp-up of the mobile fintech banking app in the U.K., involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Readers should refer to the further detail of the risks disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

