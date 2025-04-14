MetaRouter and Allegro Partner to Transform E-Commerce Customer Data Infrastructure and Retail Media in Central Europe

Strategic partnership enables Central Europe's largest e-commerce platform to enhance data quality, security, and customer experience

DENVER, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaRouter , a leader in server-side tag management and pioneer in enterprise-grade data collection and integration, today announced its successful collaboration with Allegro , Central Europe's largest e-commerce marketplace. The partnership highlights Allegro's industry-leading approach to data infrastructure, positioning the tech-forward retail giant ahead of competitors in anticipation of major digital privacy shifts.

Since implementing MetaRouter's first-party data collection solution in early 2023, Allegro has revolutionized its approach to customer data management across its operations in Poland and the Czech Republic. The partnership addresses critical challenges in data quality and security that are particularly relevant as European privacy regulations evolve.

"Before MetaRouter, our market and analytics stack was fragmented and chaotic in how we passed events from our website and applications to various marketing platforms," said Marta Piotrowska , Director of Media & AI & Mar-Tech & Retail Media at Allegro. "This repetitive approach affected website performance, which is unacceptable in e-commerce. MetaRouter's first-party data collection has not only improved our data quality but positioned us years ahead of industry standards for customer data management and privacy."

The partnership comes at a crucial time as businesses prepare for the eventual Google cookie deprecation and navigate increasingly complex European data regulations, including GDPR and the Digital Markets Act (DMA). MetaRouter's server-side approach provides Allegro with a future-proof solution for maintaining high-quality data collection while upholding the highest standards of customer privacy.

"Working with Allegro has been exceptional because they approached data infrastructure as a strategic opportunity rather than a compliance burden," said Tim Brunk , CEO at MetaRouter. "Their implementation showcases how companies can transform chaotic data systems into strategic assets that drive revenue while respecting customer privacy preferences. We're particularly impressed with Allegro's approach of establishing a solid data foundation before building their CDP strategy."

The partnership has yielded multiple benefits for Allegro, including:

Enhanced website performance through streamlined data collection

Improved data quality feeding into marketing platforms

Granular consent management for different marketing channels

Seamless integration with Allegro's existing cloud infrastructure

Future-proofing against evolving privacy regulations

Both companies will co-sponsor at the upcoming Poland & CEE 2025 Retail Summit (April 15-16, 2025), where Allegro executives will share insights on how their proactive data strategy has positioned them at the forefront of e-commerce innovation.

For more information about MetaRouter's customer data infrastructure platform, visit www.metarouter.io .

About MetaRouter

MetaRouter is a leading customer data infrastructure platform built to enhance data quality, compliance, and performance for enterprise organizations. With a focus on privacy-first server-side technology, MetaRouter enables businesses to route and activate customer data securely and efficiently.

About Allegro

Allegro is the biggest eCommerce Marketplace of European origin globally, with 25 years of experience. With strategic partners to help develop best-in-class retail media solutions, Allegro focuses on improving marketing, data quality and technology.

