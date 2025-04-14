Following North American market leadership and its acquisition of Recurate, Trove extends global platform rollout with expanded European branded resale network

Trove, the leader in branded resale and customer trade-in, is advancing its European and global expansion by acquiring reverse.supply, a German-based leader in the European branded resale market. This acquisition marks a major milestone in Trove's international platform rollout, making branded resale even more accessible, scalable, and operationally seamless for brands across 30 countries.

By combining Trove's established technology platform with reverse.supply's deep European expertise, Trove now offers the most comprehensive and scalable set of technology components for brands seeking to implement circular solutions in North America, Europe, and the UK. Core solutions include omnichannel trade-in, returns processing, peer-to-peer commerce, customer-facing resale solutions, marketplace integrations, and repair services. The deal follows international advancements that have laid the groundwork for this move, including Trove's development of a global 3PL network, new capabilities in the UK, Europe and Canada, and a growing list of UK and EU brand partners.

"The acquisition comes at a strategic time as changing European legislation around producer responsibility and right-to-repair creates urgency for brands to establish effective resale, repair, and recycling programs," said Terry Boyle, CEO of Trove. "By establishing our European headquarters in Berlin with a team that's been operating in resale for nearly five years, we're positioned to serve European and global brands seamlessly across regions and provide them with the full capabilities they need to launch and scale successful resale programs."

Trove's growing global client list now includes reverse.supply's impressive roster of European partners, including Bergzeit, Decathlon, ARMEDANGELS, Hessnatur, and 10Days. reverse.supply clients will gain access to Trove's full suite of technologies.

"We're proud to be part of this important milestone. The acquisition enhances our ability to deliver greater strategic value to European brands and retailers," said Max Große Lutermann, co-founder of reverse.supply. "With our merged expertise and Trove's technology, we can now offer a scalable, profitable circular solution that's even more tailored to the specific needs of each brand or retailer."

Janis Künkler, co-founder, added: "The timing of this transaction is pivotal, as brands and retailers in Europe are facing new legislation and actively seeking profitable, future-proof revenue streams. By bringing Trove's proven technology to Europe, we're positioned to help brands navigate these changes and build successful resale programs. This deal underscores both the relevance of resale and the strength of the European fashion market."

The entire reverse.supply team will be joining Trove. The European headquarters will be located in Berlin and will be led by reverse.supply co-founders Janis Künkler and Max Große Lutermann.

This deal follows Trove's strategic acquisition of Recurate in August 2024, which significantly expanded Trove's offerings in peer-to-peer resale, Shopify integrations, and operational networks.

About Trove

Trove is at the forefront of the branded resale and trade-in industry, providing brands with a robust platform to efficiently launch, manage, and scale their resale programs. Trove is trusted by industry leaders such as Canada Goose, Carhartt, Michael Kors, Patagonia, On, Arc'teryx, Brooks and Steve Madden.

Trove's platform features advanced tools, including in-store and digital trade-ins, returns processing, non-new inventory management, resale site building and management, Shopify integration, repair and recycling capabilities, and peer-to-peer technology. These features empower brands in North America, UK, and Europe to connect with new customers across all demographics, optimize resale strategies with comprehensive analytics, and maintain seamless operations across multiple channels.

As a Certified B Corporation, Trove is more than just a technology provider; it is a catalyst for sustainability in retail, driving the industry toward a future where commerce and environmental responsibility go hand in hand. To learn more, visit Trove.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250410321095/en/

Contacts:

Moxie Communications Group

trove@moxiegrouppr.com