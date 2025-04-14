Dr. Aleix Prat, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of REVEAL GENOMICS, identified ONA-255 drug target and currently leads the advisory board of Ona Therapeutics.

REVEAL GENOMICS and Ona Therapeutics today announced a strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating the clinical development of ONA-255, a next-generation ADC designed to enhance the precision and efficacy of cancer treatment across multiple tumor types.

ONA-255 is positioned to be a first-in-class molecule against a novel ADC target present in multiple, prevalent solid tumor types. Ona has privileged insight of the target as a hallmark of molecular adaptation in advanced diseases and its unique function as a universal driver of resistance to various therapies. ONA-255 is an ADC tailor-made to match the design of the molecule to the extraordinary biology of the target to deliver exceptionally potent drug against recalcitrant tumors, especially resistant clones for deeper and more durable responses.

At the heart of this collaboration is Dr. Aleix Prat, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of REVEAL GENOMICS. A globally recognized expert in precision oncology and drug development, Dr. Prat played a key role in identifying the ONA-255 drug target and generating, in collaboration with Ona Therapeutics and Dr. Roger Gomis, the critical preclinical data necessary for its clinical advancement. He also serves as the head of Ona Therapeutics' advisory board.

As a leader in genomic innovation, REVEAL GENOMICS will conduct a comprehensive molecular analysis of tumor and blood samples from the ONA-255 phase 1-2 clinical trial as part of this strategic collaboration. Leveraging proprietary technologies and advanced computational algorithms, the company will decode key molecular and genomic biomarkers to reveal insights into tumor biology, the immune microenvironment, and response mechanisms to ONA-255. This pioneering work will help define patient populations, identify predictive biomarkers, and deepen the understanding of ONA-255's mechanism of action-accelerating its clinical development and opening new therapeutic avenues.

To advance this partnership, Ona Therapeutics-working in collaboration with the U.S. subsidiary of REVEAL GENOMICS-has been awarded a grant from CDTI (Centro para el Desarrollo Tecnológico y la Innovación), a public entity under the Spanish Ministry of Science, Innovation, and Universities that promotes technological innovation and development. The grant is funded by the Plan de Recuperación, Transformación y Resiliencia Funded by the European Union NextGenerationEU.

Valerie Vanhooren, Co-Founder and CEO of Ona Therapeutics, added, "ADCs have transformed cancer treatment; however, the technology has been applied to a limited number of tumor targets. These limitations restrict the number of patients who can benefit from treatments and highlight the critical need to identify new broadly expressed tumor targets. Ona's tailor-designed ADCs have the potential to define new treatment paradigms and patient populations, resulting in a clear benefit for patients with cancer. This partnership with REVEAL GENOMICS combines Ona's ADC experience with cutting-edge diagnostics with the goal to transform the treatment landscape for aggressive solid tumors

Patricia Villagrasa, Co-Founder and CEO of REVEAL GENOMICS, stated, "Ona Therapeutics is at the forefront of developing next-generation cancer therapies. This collaboration marks a key milestone in combining advanced diagnostics with innovative treatments, reinforcing the strategic value of integrating biomarker science early in drug development. It also underscores REVEAL GENOMICS's leadership in driving biomarker strategy and our commitment to shaping new business models that bring precision oncology closer to patients

Dr. Aleix Prat commented, "I am thrilled about this collaboration, which bridges groundbreaking therapies with precision medicine. By leveraging our combined expertise, we can gain deeper insights into ONA-255's efficacy, paving the way for more targeted and impactful cancer treatments

About REVEAL GENOMICS

REVEAL GENOMICS, S.L., together with its U.S. subsidiary REVEAL GENOMICS, Inc., is a biotechnology company dedicated to redefining the role of biomarkers in oncology. The company focuses on developing innovative diagnostic tools that optimize therapeutic decision-making for individuals with cancer. By leveraging advanced genomic technologies, sophisticated computational algorithms, and machine learning, REVEAL GENOMICS generates novel insights into cancer biology and treatment response. The company has developed HER2DX, TNBCDX, and DNADX, state-of-the-art genomic assays that provide prognostic and predictive information to guide personalized cancer treatment strategies. REVEAL GENOMICS is a spin-off of Hospital Clínic of Barcelona, IDIBAPS, the University of Barcelona (U.B.), and the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO), bringing together expertise from leading academic and clinical institutions to advance precision oncology.

For further information visit: http://www.reveal-genomics.com

About Ona Therapeutics

Ona Therapeutics is pioneering the development of first-in-class ADCs that exploit the molecular underpinnings of advanced cancer. As a spin-off of both IRB and ICREA, Ona Therapeutics collaborates with renowned academics, clinicians, and clinical research partners. This collaborative approach enables the identification of novel therapeutic targets derived from the unique biology of treatment-refractory advanced cancer. Ona Therapeutics' approach combines biological insight with expertise in biologics to design ADCs and antibody therapies based on extensive target validation, optimized construct design, and best-in-class technology to provide effective treatments for patients with limited options. Its precision-engineered ADC pipeline consists of first-in-class ADCs, targeting aggressive and refractory cancer indications.

For further information visit: https://ona-therapeutics.com/

Contacts:

Further information: Adriana Herrera, aherrera@reveal-genomics.com