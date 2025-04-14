Massive Bio holds certification from the French Data Protection Authority (CNIL), confirming its compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and French data privacy laws. This approval allows Massive Bio to securely process patient medical records (MRs) in France via its cloud-based platforms.

This certification comes at a pivotal moment for France's healthcare system, as the country intensifies its investments in artificial intelligence. With €109 billion in AI funding announced in early 2025 and mandatory AI training for healthcare students launching nationwide, France is positioning itself as a European leader in ethical medical innovation¹ ².

Massive Bio's AI-powered platform for clinical trial matching aligns with these national efforts to modernize care delivery and improve patient access to cutting-edge research opportunities. The company's compliance with CNIL requirements strengthens its ability to collaborate with healthcare institutions across France.

"Our CNIL certification reaffirms that Massive Bio meets all regulatory standards for processing health data in France," said Çagatay Çulcuoglu, Co-founder, CTO COO of Massive Bio. "There are no legal obstacles preventing hospitals and physicians from securely sharing medical records with Massive Bio for clinical trial matching."

"Through CNIL certification, we are expanding our footprint in France by leveraging institutional agreements," added Mert Sari, Director, OUS Provider Engagement at Massive Bio. "We are pleased to be the choice of patients and providers in France and remain committed to advancing our growth in the country as well as across Europe."

Why This Matters

As France accelerates AI integration in areas like precision oncology and health data infrastructure, certified platforms like Massive Bio play a key role in supporting this transition-bridging technology, regulation, and real-world patient impact³.

About Massive Bio

Massive Bio, co-founded by Selin Kurnaz, Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, and Çagatay Çulcuoglu, transforms the pharmaceutical value chain with AI-driven solutions. As an AI-enabled real-world data company, it streamlines the patient journey, enhances access to advanced treatment options, and optimizes clinical trials. Massive Bio collaborates with pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, and healthcare institutions worldwide. A founding member of the CancerX public-private partnership and participant in the Cancer Moonshot White House initiative, the company has received recognition from the National Cancer Institute and operates across 17 countries with a global team of over 100 employees. For more information, visit www.massivebio.com.

