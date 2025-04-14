Aptar Digital Health, a global leader in digital health solutions enhancing the patient experience, today announces the positive results from the SPEED1 survey, showcasing the impact of the iPUMP connected assistant on adherence to Stallergenes Greer's sublingual liquid immunotherapy (SLIT). The results will be presented by Stallergenes Greer, a global leader in allergy therapeutics and long-standing partner of Aptar Digital Health, at the upcoming CFA congress (Congrès Francophone d'Allergologie) in Paris, France from April 15 to 18, 2025.

The SPEED survey showed a 15% increase in treatment adherence for patients using iPUMP. Moreover, for children aged between 5 and 12 years, parental involvement in treatment administration dropped from 50% to 28% over three months, while the proportion of children independently taking their medication rose from 24% to 58%. Notably, 90% of parents felt reassured by the connected assistant, with half of them feeling completely at ease with treatment administration, compared to 36% of respondents in the non-iPUMP group.

iPUMP, developed in conjunction with Stallergenes Greer, supports adherence to personalized SLIT treatments by helping to ensure patients adopt the correct dosing technique, duration and frequency of treatment. This innovative and easy-to-use tool is connected to a companion mobile application and provides direct access to the personalized treatment protocol prescribed to each patient by their physician. Launched in February 2023 in France, it has been used by over 9,000 patients to date. iPUMP helps support patients in improving treatment adherence to optimize effectiveness while offering a history-tracking function for precise medication monitoring.

By supporting Stallergenes Greer in their mission to empower individuals and improve treatment outcomes, Aptar Digital Health fosters its go-to partner position in the pharmaceutical industry for the development and operation of digital health and connected solutions.

Elena Rizova, Chief Medical Officer at Stallergenes Greer, stated, "Findings of the SPEED survey underscore the role of connected health solutions in improving both treatment adherence and patient confidence, which are key elements in achieving successful therapeutic outcomes." She added, "Innovation is at the heart of what we do and iPUMP, by catering to the needs expressed by patients and healthcare professionals, meets their expectations and provides a solution to enhance treatment management and overall allergy care."

Marcus Bates, VP Business Development Global Head of Respiratory at Aptar Digital Health, commented, "The strong results of the SPEED survey pave the way for wider adoption of digital and connected solutions for allergy management, enabling new patients to access a simple, easy-to-use solution that can help track adherence and stay engaged to achieve better health outcomes."

The SPEED survey results establish a strong foundation for broader adoption of iPUMP, supporting Stallergenes Greer's commitment to innovate for the benefit of patients, caregivers and the medical community.

About Aptar Digital Health

Aptar Pharma's Digital Health division is part of AptarGroup, Inc., a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies. Aptar Digital Health creates end-to-end solutions to enhance patient experiences every day, leveraging a holistic ecosystem of digital interventions. Amplified by an industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions, Aptar Digital Health's offering combines mobile and web apps, Software-as-Medical-Device, connected drug delivery systems, advanced data analysis services, and patient onboarding and training solutions to actively empower patients and create a positive treatment journey. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has more than 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptardigitalhealth.com and www.aptar.com.

About Stallergenes Greer

Headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), Stallergenes Greer is a global healthcare company specialising in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialisation of allergen immunotherapy products and services. Supported by more than 100 years of expertise and innovation, our products are available for patients in over 40 countries. For more information, visit www.stallergenesgreer.com.

1 The SPEED real-life study was conducted by AplusA for Stallergenes Greer between May 29 and November 29, 2024. This online questionnaire, aimed at measuring the impact perceived by patients after three months of treatment with allergen immunotherapy (AIT) using Aptar Digital Health's iPUMP® connected assistant, included 104 pediatric patients over 5 years of age and 77 adolescent and adult patients over 13 years of age.

