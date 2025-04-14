M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) announces first quarter 2025 results

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T" or "the Company") reports quarterly net income of $584 million or $3.32 of diluted earnings per common share.
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
1Q25
4Q24
1Q24
Earnings Highlights
Net interest income
$ 1,695
$ 1,728
$ 1,680
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
12
12
12
Net interest income - taxable-equivalent
1,707
1,740
1,692
Provision for credit losses
130
140
200
Noninterest income
611
657
580
Noninterest expense
1,415
1,363
1,396
Net income
584
681
531
Net income available to common shareholders - diluted
547
644
505
Diluted earnings per common share
3.32
3.86
3.02
Return on average assets - annualized
1.14 %
1.28 %
1.01 %
Return on average common shareholders' equity - annualized
8.36
9.75
8.14
Average Balance Sheet
Total assets
$ 208,321
$ 211,853
$ 211,478
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
19,695
23,602
30,647
Investment securities
34,480
33,679
28,587
Loans and leases
134,844
135,723
133,796
Deposits
161,220
164,639
164,065
Borrowings
14,154
14,228
16,001
Selected Ratios
(Amounts expressed as a percent, except per share data)
Net interest margin
3.66 %
3.58 %
3.52 %
Efficiency ratio (1)
60.5
56.8
60.8
Net charge-offs to average total loans - annualized
.34
.47
.42
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.63
1.61
1.62
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
1.14
1.25
1.71
Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio (2)
11.50
11.68
11.08
Common shareholders' equity per share
$ 163.62
$ 160.90
$ 150.90
(1)
A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.
(2)
CET1 capital ratio at March 31, 2025 is estimated.
Financial Highlights
- Net interest margin widened to 3.66% in the recent quarter as compared with 3.58% in the fourth quarter of 2024 reflecting lower levels of average earning assets. Lower funding costs associated with interest-bearing deposits and short-term borrowings were partially offset by a decline in the yields received on average interest-bearing deposits at banks and average loans and leases.
- Average loans and leases in the recent quarter reflect a lower average balance of commercial real estate loans, partially offset by modest increases in the average balances of commercial and industrial, residential real estate and consumer loans.
- First quarter average deposits reflect maturities of brokered time deposits and a seasonal decline in commercial customer deposits.
- The recent quarter decline in noninterest income reflects a distribution from M&T's investment in Bayview Lending Group, LLC ("BLG") and net gains on bank investment securities each in the final quarter of 2024.
- Noninterest expenses in the first quarter of 2025 reflect seasonal salaries and employee benefits expense of $110 million and higher outside data processing and software costs, partially offset by lower other costs of operations, which in the fourth quarter of 2024 included the redemption of certain of M&T's trust preferred obligations and vacated facility write-downs, partially offset by a pension-related distribution benefit.
- The level of nonaccrual loans improved to 1.14% of loans outstanding at March 31, 2025 from 1.25% at December 31, 2024.
- M&T repurchased 3,415,303 shares of its common stock for a total cost of $662 million, including the share repurchase excise tax, in the first quarter of 2025. Reflecting repurchases, M&T's CET1 capital ratio declined to an estimated 11.50% at March 31, 2025, representing an 18 basis-point decrease from 11.68% at December 31, 2024.
Chief Financial Officer Commentary
"I am pleased with the solid financial results we obtained in the first quarter. M&T's start to the year reflects the consistency and strength of our diversified banking model, healthy levels of capital and liquidity as well as improved credit results. We continue to invest in our people, technology and processes to better serve our customers. We remain steadfast in our goal to make a difference in the communities where we work and live."
- Daryl N. Bible, M&T's Chief Financial Officer
Non-GAAP Measures (1)
Change
Change
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
1Q25
4Q24
4Q24
1Q24
1Q24
Net operating income
$ 594
$ 691
-14 %
$ 543
9 %
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
3.38
3.92
-14
3.09
9
Annualized return on average tangible assets
1.21 %
1.35 %
1.08 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity
12.53
14.66
12.67
Efficiency ratio
60.5
56.8
60.8
Tangible equity per common share
$ 111.13
$ 109.36
2
$ 99.54
12
______________
(1)
A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.
M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income
Change
Change
(Dollars in millions)
1Q25
4Q24
4Q24
1Q24
1Q24
Average earning assets
$ 189,116
$ 193,106
-2 %
$ 193,135
-2 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities
129,938
132,313
-2
131,451
-1
Net interest income - taxable-equivalent
1,707
1,740
-2
1,692
1
Yield on average earning assets
5.52 %
5.60 %
5.74 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
2.70
2.94
3.26
Net interest spread
2.82
2.66
2.48
Net interest margin
3.66
3.58
3.52
Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased $33 million in the recent quarter as compared with the fourth quarter of 2024 largely due to two less calendar days in the recent quarter.
- Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $3.9 billion and the yield received on those deposits declined 32 basis points.
- Average investment securities increased $801 million and the rates earned on those securities increased 12 basis points.
- Average loans and leases decreased $879 million and the yield received on those loans and leases declined 11 basis points.
- Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $2.3 billion and the rates paid on such deposits declined 27 basis points.
- Average borrowings declined $74 million and the rates paid on such borrowings decreased 3 basis points.
Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $15 million as compared with the year-earlier first quarter.
- Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $11.0 billion and the yield received on those deposits declined 101 basis points.
- Average investment securities increased $5.9 billion and the yield earned those securities rose 70 basis points.
- Average loans and leases grew $1.0 billion while the yield received on those loans and leases decreased 26 basis points.
- Average interest-bearing deposits rose $334 million while the rates paid on those deposits declined 56 basis points.
- Average borrowings decreased $1.8 billion and the rates paid on such borrowings declined 24 basis points.
Average Earning Assets
Change
Change
(Dollars in millions)
1Q25
4Q24
4Q24
1Q24
1Q24
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
$ 19,695
$ 23,602
-17 %
$ 30,647
-36 %
Trading account
97
102
-4
105
-8
Investment securities
34,480
33,679
2
28,587
21
Loans and leases
Commercial and industrial
61,056
60,704
1
56,821
7
Real estate - commercial
26,259
27,896
-6
32,696
-20
Real estate - consumer
23,176
23,088
-
23,136
-
Consumer
24,353
24,035
1
21,143
15
Total loans and leases
134,844
135,723
-1
133,796
1
Total earning assets
$ 189,116
$ 193,106
-2
$ 193,135
-2
Average earning assets decreased $4.0 billion, or 2%, from the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $3.9 billion reflecting a decline in average deposits, purchases of investment securities and share repurchases.
- Average investment securities increased $801 million primarily due to purchases of fixed rate agency mortgage-backed securities and U.S. Treasury securities during the first quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Average loans and leases decreased $879 million primarily reflective of lower average commercial real estate loans of $1.6 billion resulting from lower origination activity and higher payoffs, partially offset by higher average commercial and industrial loans and leases of $352 million, average consumer loans of $318 million and average residential real estate loans of $88 million.
Average earning assets decreased $4.0 billion, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2024.
- Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $11.0 billion reflecting purchases of investment securities, loan growth, lower average balances of deposits and short-term borrowings and share repurchases.
- Average investment securities increased $5.9 billion primarily reflecting purchases of fixed rate agency mortgage-backed securities and U.S. Treasury securities since the beginning of 2024.
- Average loans and leases increased $1.0 billion predominantly due to higher average commercial and industrial loans and leases of $4.2 billion, reflecting growth spanning most industry types, and average consumer loans of $3.2 billion, reflecting recreational finance and automobile loan growth. Partially offsetting those increases was a $6.4 billion decline in average commercial real estate loans.
Average Interest-bearing Liabilities
Change
Change
(Dollars in millions)
1Q25
4Q24
4Q24
1Q24
1Q24
Interest-bearing deposits
Savings and interest-checking deposits
$ 101,564
$ 102,127
-1 %
$ 94,867
7 %
Time deposits
14,220
15,958
-11
20,583
-31
Total interest-bearing deposits
115,784
118,085
-2
115,450
-
Short-term borrowings
2,869
2,563
12
6,228
-54
Long-term borrowings
11,285
11,665
-3
9,773
15
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 129,938
$ 132,313
-2
$ 131,451
-1
Brokered savings and interest-checking
$ 9,991
$ 9,690
3 %
$ 8,030
24 %
Brokered time deposits
777
1,740
-55
5,193
-85
Total brokered deposits
$ 10,768
$ 11,430
-6
$ 13,223
-19
Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $2.4 billion, or 2%, in the recent quarter as compared with the fourth quarter of 2024. Average interest-bearing deposits declined $2.3 billion reflecting maturities of customer and brokered time deposits.
Average interest-bearing liabilities declined $1.5 billion, or 1%, from the first quarter of 2024.
- Average interest-bearing deposits rose $334 million reflecting a $2.8 billion increase in average non-brokered deposits, partially offset by a $2.5 billion decrease in average brokered deposits. That decrease reflects maturities of brokered time deposits, partially offset by an increase in brokered savings and interest-checking deposits.
- Average borrowings decreased $1.8 billion reflecting lower average short-term borrowings from FHLB of New York, partially offset by issuances of senior notes and other long-term debt since the beginning of 2024.
Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality
Change
1Q25 vs.
Change
1Q25 vs.
(Dollars in millions)
1Q25
4Q24
4Q24
1Q24
1Q24
At end of quarter
Nonaccrual loans
$ 1,540
$ 1,690
-9 %
$ 2,302
-33 %
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
34
35
-3
38
-12
Total nonperforming assets
1,574
1,725
-9
2,340
-33
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)
384
338
13
297
29
Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding
1.14 %
1.25 %
1.71 %
Allowance for credit losses
$ 2,200
$ 2,184
1
$ 2,191
-
Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding
1.63 %
1.61 %
1.62 %
For the period
Provision for credit losses
$ 130
$ 140
-7
$ 200
-35
Net charge-offs
114
160
-29
138
-18
Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)
.34 %
.47 %
.42 %
______________
(1)
Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.
The provision for credit losses was $130 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared with $140 million in the immediately preceding quarter and $200 million in the first quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans outstanding increased from 1.61% at December 31, 2024 to 1.63% at March 31, 2025 reflecting a modest deterioration in the macroeconomic forecasts. Net charge-offs totaled $114 million in 2025's first quarter as compared with $160 million in 2024's final quarter and $138 million in the year-earlier quarter, representing.34%,.47% and.42%, respectively, of average loans outstanding.
Nonaccrual loans were $1.5 billion at March 31, 2025, $150 million lower than at December 31, 2024 and $762 million lower than at March 31, 2024. The lower level of nonaccrual loans at the recent quarter end as compared with December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024 reflects decreases in commercial real estate and commercial and industrial nonaccrual loans.
Noninterest Income
Change
Change
(Dollars in millions)
1Q25
4Q24
4Q24
1Q24
1Q24
Mortgage banking revenues
$ 118
$ 117
- %
$ 104
13 %
Service charges on deposit accounts
133
131
1
124
7
Trust income
177
175
1
160
11
Brokerage services income
32
30
3
29
10
Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains
9
10
4
9
3
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
-
18
-100
2
-97
Other revenues from operations
142
176
-19
152
-6
Total
$ 611
$ 657
-7
$ 580
5
Noninterest income in the first quarter of 2025 decreased $46 million, or 7%, from 2024's fourth quarter.
- The net gain on bank investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected realized gains on the sales of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac preferred securities, partially offset by losses on non-agency investment securities.
- Other revenues from operations decreased $34 million reflecting a $23 million distribution from M&T's investment in BLG in the fourth quarter of 2024 and lower loan syndication fees and merchant discount and credit card fees in the recent quarter.
Noninterest income rose $31 million, or 5%, as compared with the first quarter of 2024.
- Mortgage banking revenues rose $14 million due to higher gains on sales of commercial mortgage loans and increased residential mortgage loan sub-servicing fees.
- Service charges on deposit accounts increased $9 million reflecting a rise in commercial service charges.
- Trust income increased $17 million predominantly due to higher sales and fees from the Company's global capital markets business and improved market performance in the wealth management business.
- Other revenues from operations decreased $10 million reflecting a $25 million distribution from M&T's investment in BLG in the first quarter of 2024, partially offset by higher letter of credit and other credit-related fees.
Noninterest Expense
Change
Change
(Dollars in millions)
1Q25
4Q24
4Q24
1Q24
1Q24
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 887
$ 790
12 %
$ 833
7 %
Equipment and net occupancy
132
133
-1
129
3
Outside data processing and software
136
125
10
120
14
Professional and other services
84
80
3
85
-3
FDIC assessments
23
24
-2
60
-61
Advertising and marketing
22
30
-27
20
9
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
13
13
3
15
-12
Other costs of operations
118
168
-30
134
-12
Total
$ 1,415
$ 1,363
4
$ 1,396
1
Noninterest expense rose $52 million, or 4%, from the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $97 million, reflecting $110 million of seasonally higher stock-based compensation, payroll-related taxes and other employee benefits expense, and the impact of annual merit increases, partially offset by two less working days in the first quarter of 2025.
- The increase in outside data processing and software costs largely reflects higher software licensing fees and maintenance expenses.
- Other costs of operations decreased $50 million reflecting a $20 million loss on the redemption of certain of M&T's trust preferred obligations and a $27 million write-down of two vacated office facilities each in the fourth quarter of 2024, and lower costs associated with the Company's supplemental executive retirement savings plan primarily related to market performance. Partially offsetting those favorable factors was a $12 million pension-related distribution benefit recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Noninterest expense increased $19 million, or 1%, from the first quarter of 2024.
- Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $54 million reflecting higher salaries expense from annual merit and other increases, higher average employee staffing levels and a rise in incentive compensation, including stock-based compensation expense.
- Outside data processing and software costs rose $16 million reflecting higher software licensing fees and maintenance expenses.
- The decline in FDIC assessments reflects the estimated incremental special assessment expense of $29 million recorded in the first quarter of 2024.
- Other costs of operations decreased $16 million reflecting lower costs associated with the Company's supplemental executive retirement savings plan in the recent quarter and losses on lease terminations related to certain vacated properties in the first quarter of 2024.
Income Taxes
The Company's effective income tax rate was 23.2% in the first quarter of 2025 as compared with 22.8% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 20.0% in the first quarter of 2024. The first quarter of 2024 income tax expense reflects a net discrete tax benefit related to the resolution of a tax matter inherited from the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc.
Capital
1Q25
4Q24
1Q24
CET1
11.50 %
(1)
11.68 %
11.08 %
Tier 1 capital
13.03
(1)
13.21
12.38
Total capital
14.50
(1)
14.73
14.04
Tangible capital - common
8.95
9.07
8.03
______________
(1)
Capital ratios at March 31, 2025 are estimated.
M&T's capital ratios remained well above the minimum set forth by regulatory requirements. Cash dividends declared on M&T's common and preferred stock totaled $223 million and $36 million, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
The CET1 capital ratio for M&T was estimated at 11.50% as of March 31, 2025. M&T's total risk-weighted assets at March 31, 2025 are estimated to be $156.2 billion.
M&T repurchased 3,415,303 shares of its common stock in accordance with its capital plan during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $192.06 resulting in a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $662 million, compared with 957,988 shares at an average cost per share of $206.70 and a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $200 million in fourth quarter of 2024. No share repurchases occurred in the first quarter of 2024.
Conference Call
Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss first quarter financial results today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 347-7315. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1755. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID MTBQ125. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Monday April 21, 2025 by calling (800) 695-1624 or (402) 530-9026 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.
About M&T
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.
Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.
Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict and may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted.
While there can be no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties is complete, important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: economic conditions and growth rates, including inflation and market volatility; events and developments in the financial services industry, including industry conditions; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, loan concentrations by type and industry, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; levels of client deposits; ability to contain costs and expenses; changes in M&T's credit ratings; domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events, including trade and tariff policies and international conflicts and hostilities; changes and trends in the securities markets; common shares outstanding and common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; federal, state or local legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry, or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.
These are representative of the factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, as noted, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, and other factors.
M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and M&T assumes no duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
March 31,
(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands)
2025
2024
Change
Performance
Net income
$ 584
$ 531
10 %
Net income available to common shareholders
547
505
8
Per common share:
Basic earnings
3.33
3.04
10
Diluted earnings
3.32
3.02
10
Cash dividends
1.35
1.30
4
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
165,047
167,084
-1
Period end (2)
162,552
166,724
-3
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
1.14 %
1.01 %
Average common shareholders' equity
8.36
8.14
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$ 1,707
$ 1,692
1
Yield on average earning assets
5.52 %
5.74 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
2.70
3.26
Net interest spread
2.82
2.48
Contribution of interest-free funds
.84
1.04
Net interest margin
3.66
3.52
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.34
.42
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$ 594
$ 543
9
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
3.38
3.09
9
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
1.21 %
1.08 %
Average tangible common equity
12.53
12.67
Efficiency ratio
60.5
60.8
At March 31,
Loan quality
2025
2024
Change
Nonaccrual loans
$ 1,540
$ 2,302
-33 %
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
34
38
-12
Total nonperforming assets
$ 1,574
$ 2,340
-33
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$ 384
$ 297
29
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$ 69
$ 62
12
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
368
244
50
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
1.14 %
1.71 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.63
1.62
Additional information
Period end common stock price
$ 178.75
$ 145.44
23
Domestic banking offices
955
958
-
Full time equivalent employees
22,291
21,927
2
______________
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(4)
Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.
Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Performance
Net income
$ 584
$ 681
$ 721
$ 655
$ 531
Net income available to common shareholders
547
644
674
626
505
Per common share:
Basic earnings
3.33
3.88
4.04
3.75
3.04
Diluted earnings
3.32
3.86
4.02
3.73
3.02
Cash dividends
1.35
1.35
1.35
1.35
1.30
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
165,047
166,969
167,567
167,659
167,084
Period end (2)
162,552
165,526
166,157
167,225
166,724
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
1.14 %
1.28 %
1.37 %
1.24 %
1.01 %
Average common shareholders' equity
8.36
9.75
10.26
9.95
8.14
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$ 1,707
$ 1,740
$ 1,739
$ 1,731
$ 1,692
Yield on average earning assets
5.52 %
5.60 %
5.82 %
5.82 %
5.74 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
2.70
2.94
3.22
3.26
3.26
Net interest spread
2.82
2.66
2.60
2.56
2.48
Contribution of interest-free funds
.84
.92
1.02
1.03
1.04
Net interest margin
3.66
3.58
3.62
3.59
3.52
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.34
.47
.35
.41
.42
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$ 594
$ 691
$ 731
$ 665
$ 543
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
3.38
3.92
4.08
3.79
3.09
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
1.21 %
1.35 %
1.45 %
1.31 %
1.08 %
Average tangible common equity
12.53
14.66
15.47
15.27
12.67
Efficiency ratio
60.5
56.8
55.0
55.3
60.8
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Loan quality
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Nonaccrual loans
$ 1,540
$ 1,690
$ 1,926
$ 2,024
$ 2,302
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
34
35
37
33
38
Total nonperforming assets
$ 1,574
$ 1,725
$ 1,963
$ 2,057
$ 2,340
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$ 384
$ 338
$ 288
$ 233
$ 297
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$ 69
$ 69
$ 69
$ 64
$ 62
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
368
318
269
215
244
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
1.14 %
1.25 %
1.42 %
1.50 %
1.71 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.63
1.61
1.62
1.63
1.62
Additional information
Period end common stock price
$ 178.75
$ 188.01
$ 178.12
$ 151.36
$ 145.44
Domestic banking offices
955
955
957
957
958
Full time equivalent employees
22,291
22,101
21,986
22,110
21,927
______________
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(4)
Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income
Three months ended
March 31,
(Dollars in millions)
2025
2024
Change
Interest income
$ 2,560
$ 2,745
-7 %
Interest expense
865
1,065
-19
Net interest income
1,695
1,680
1
Provision for credit losses
130
200
-35
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,565
1,480
6
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
118
104
13
Service charges on deposit accounts
133
124
7
Trust income
177
160
11
Brokerage services income
32
29
10
Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains
9
9
3
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
-
2
-97
Other revenues from operations
142
152
-6
Total other income
611
580
5
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
887
833
7
Equipment and net occupancy
132
129
3
Outside data processing and software
136
120
14
Professional and other services
84
85
-3
FDIC assessments
23
60
-61
Advertising and marketing
22
20
9
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
13
15
-12
Other costs of operations
118
134
-12
Total other expense
1,415
1,396
1
Income before taxes
761
664
15
Income taxes
177
133
33
Net income
$ 584
$ 531
10 %
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in millions)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Interest income
$ 2,560
$ 2,707
$ 2,785
$ 2,789
$ 2,745
Interest expense
865
979
1,059
1,071
1,065
Net interest income
1,695
1,728
1,726
1,718
1,680
Provision for credit losses
130
140
120
150
200
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,565
1,588
1,606
1,568
1,480
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
118
117
109
106
104
Service charges on deposit accounts
133
131
132
127
124
Trust income
177
175
170
170
160
Brokerage services income
32
30
32
30
29
Trading account and other non-hedging
9
10
13
7
9
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
-
18
(2)
(8)
2
Other revenues from operations
142
176
152
152
152
Total other income
611
657
606
584
580
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
887
790
775
764
833
Equipment and net occupancy
132
133
125
125
129
Outside data processing and software
136
125
123
124
120
Professional and other services
84
80
88
91
85
FDIC assessments
23
24
25
37
60
Advertising and marketing
22
30
27
27
20
Amortization of core deposit and other
13
13
12
13
15
Other costs of operations
118
168
128
116
134
Total other expense
1,415
1,363
1,303
1,297
1,396
Income before taxes
761
882
909
855
664
Income taxes
177
201
188
200
133
Net income
$ 584
$ 681
$ 721
$ 655
$ 531
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
March 31,
(Dollars in millions)
2025
2024
Change
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 2,109
$ 1,695
24 %
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
20,656
32,144
-36
Trading account
96
99
-3
Investment securities
35,137
28,496
23
Loans and leases:
Commercial and industrial
60,596
57,897
5
Real estate - commercial
25,867
32,416
-20
Real estate - consumer
23,284
23,076
1
Consumer
24,827
21,584
15
Total loans and leases
134,574
134,973
-
Less: allowance for credit losses
2,200
2,191
-
Net loans and leases
132,374
132,782
-
Goodwill
8,465
8,465
-
Core deposit and other intangible assets
93
132
-30
Other assets
11,391
11,324
1
Total assets
$ 210,321
$ 215,137
-2 %
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 49,051
$ 50,578
-3 %
Interest-bearing deposits
116,358
116,618
-
Total deposits
165,409
167,196
-1
Short-term borrowings
1,573
4,795
-67
Long-term borrowings
10,496
11,450
-8
Accrued interest and other liabilities
3,852
4,527
-15
Total liabilities
181,330
187,968
-4
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
2,394
2,011
19
Common
26,597
25,158
6
Total shareholders' equity
28,991
27,169
7
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 210,321
$ 215,137
-2 %
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in millions)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 2,109
$ 1,909
$ 2,216
$ 1,778
$ 1,695
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
20,656
18,873
24,417
24,792
32,144
Trading account
96
101
102
99
99
Investment securities
35,137
34,051
32,327
29,894
28,496
Loans and leases
Commercial and industrial
60,596
61,481
61,012
60,027
57,897
Real estate - commercial
25,867
26,764
28,683
29,532
32,416
Real estate - consumer
23,284
23,166
23,019
23,003
23,076
Consumer
24,827
24,170
23,206
22,440
21,584
Total loans and leases
134,574
135,581
135,920
135,002
134,973
Less: allowance for credit losses
2,200
2,184
2,204
2,204
2,191
Net loans and leases
132,374
133,397
133,716
132,798
132,782
Goodwill
8,465
8,465
8,465
8,465
8,465
Core deposit and other intangible assets
93
94
107
119
132
Other assets
11,391
11,215
10,435
10,910
11,324
Total assets
$ 210,321
$ 208,105
$ 211,785
$ 208,855
$ 215,137
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 49,051
$ 46,020
$ 47,344
$ 47,729
$ 50,578
Interest-bearing deposits
116,358
115,075
117,210
112,181
116,618
Total deposits
165,409
161,095
164,554
159,910
167,196
Short-term borrowings
1,573
1,060
2,605
4,764
4,795
Long-term borrowings
10,496
12,605
11,583
11,319
11,450
Accrued interest and other liabilities
3,852
4,318
4,167
4,438
4,527
Total liabilities
181,330
179,078
182,909
180,431
187,968
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
2,394
2,394
2,394
2,744
2,011
Common
26,597
26,633
26,482
25,680
25,158
Total shareholders' equity
28,991
29,027
28,876
28,424
27,169
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 210,321
$ 208,105
$ 211,785
$ 208,855
$ 215,137
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates
Three months ended
Change in balance
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31, 2025 from
2025
2024
2024
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in millions)
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
2024
2024
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
$ 19,695
4.48 %
$ 23,602
4.80 %
$ 30,647
5.49 %
-17 %
-36 %
Trading account
97
3.42
102
3.37
105
3.42
-4
-8
Investment securities
34,480
4.00
33,679
3.88
28,587
3.30
2
21
Loans and leases:
Commercial and industrial
61,056
6.36
60,704
6.56
56,821
6.99
1
7
Real estate - commercial
26,259
6.16
27,896
6.25
32,696
6.36
-6
-20
Real estate - consumer
23,176
4.44
23,088
4.45
23,136
4.28
-
-
Consumer
24,353
6.57
24,035
6.65
21,143
6.54
1
15
Total loans and leases
134,844
6.06
135,723
6.17
133,796
6.32
-1
1
Total earning assets
189,116
5.52
193,106
5.60
193,135
5.74
-2
-2
Goodwill
8,465
8,465
8,465
-
-
Core deposit and other intangible assets
92
100
140
-8
-34
Other assets
10,648
10,182
9,738
5
9
Total assets
$ 208,321
$ 211,853
$ 211,478
-2 %
-1 %
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits
Savings and interest-checking
deposits
$ 101,564
2.20 %
$ 102,127
2.44 %
$ 94,867
2.61 %
-1 %
7 %
Time deposits
14,220
3.54
15,958
3.95
20,583
4.41
-11
-31
Total interest-bearing deposits
115,784
2.37
118,085
2.64
115,450
2.93
-2
-
Short-term borrowings
2,869
4.52
2,563
4.93
6,228
5.42
12
-54
Long-term borrowings
11,285
5.65
11,665
5.57
9,773
5.81
-3
15
Total interest-bearing liabilities
129,938
2.70
132,313
2.94
131,451
3.26
-2
-1
Noninterest-bearing deposits
45,436
46,554
48,615
-2
-7
Other liabilities
3,949
4,279
4,393
-8
-10
Total liabilities
179,323
183,146
184,459
-2
-3
Shareholders' equity
28,998
28,707
27,019
1
7
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 208,321
$ 211,853
$ 211,478
-2 %
-1 %
Net interest spread
2.82
2.66
2.48
Contribution of interest-free funds
.84
.92
1.04
Net interest margin
3.66 %
3.58 %
3.52 %
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
(Dollars in millions, except per share)
Income statement data
Net income
Net income
$ 584
$ 681
$ 721
$ 655
$ 531
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
10
10
10
10
12
Net operating income
$ 594
$ 691
$ 731
$ 665
$ 543
Earnings per common share
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 3.32
$ 3.86
$ 4.02
$ 3.73
$ 3.02
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
.06
.06
.06
.06
.07
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$ 3.38
$ 3.92
$ 4.08
$ 3.79
$ 3.09
Other expense
Other expense
$ 1,415
$ 1,363
$ 1,303
$ 1,297
$ 1,396
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
(13)
(13)
(12)
(13)
(15)
Noninterest operating expense
$ 1,402
$ 1,350
$ 1,291
$ 1,284
$ 1,381
Efficiency ratio
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
$ 1,402
$ 1,350
$ 1,291
$ 1,284
$ 1,381
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$ 1,707
$ 1,740
$ 1,739
$ 1,731
$ 1,692
Other income
611
657
606
584
580
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
-
18
(2)
(8)
2
Denominator
$ 2,318
$ 2,379
$ 2,347
$ 2,323
$ 2,270
Efficiency ratio
60.5 %
56.8 %
55.0 %
55.3 %
60.8 %
Balance sheet data
Average assets
Average assets
$ 208,321
$ 211,853
$ 209,581
$ 211,981
$ 211,478
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(92)
(100)
(113)
(126)
(140)
Deferred taxes
27
29
28
30
33
Average tangible assets
$ 199,791
$ 203,317
$ 201,031
$ 203,420
$ 202,906
Average common equity
Average total equity
$ 28,998
$ 28,707
$ 28,725
$ 27,745
$ 27,019
Preferred stock
(2,394)
(2,394)
(2,565)
(2,405)
(2,011)
Average common equity
26,604
26,313
26,160
25,340
25,008
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(92)
(100)
(113)
(126)
(140)
Deferred taxes
27
29
28
30
33
Average tangible common equity
$ 18,074
$ 17,777
$ 17,610
$ 16,779
$ 16,436
At end of quarter
Total assets
Total assets
$ 210,321
$ 208,105
$ 211,785
$ 208,855
$ 215,137
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(93)
(94)
(107)
(119)
(132)
Deferred taxes
26
28
30
31
34
Total tangible assets
$ 201,789
$ 199,574
$ 203,243
$ 200,302
$ 206,574
Total common equity
Total equity
$ 28,991
$ 29,027
$ 28,876
$ 28,424
$ 27,169
Preferred stock
(2,394)
(2,394)
(2,394)
(2,744)
(2,011)
Common equity
26,597
26,633
26,482
25,680
25,158
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(93)
(94)
(107)
(119)
(132)
Deferred taxes
26
28
30
31
34
Total tangible common equity
$ 18,065
$ 18,102
$ 17,940
$ 17,127
$ 16,595
______________
(1)
After any related tax effect.
