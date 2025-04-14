Anzeige
WKN: 863582 | ISIN: US55261F1049 | Ticker-Symbol: MTZ
Tradegate
14.04.25
15:56 Uhr
140,00 Euro
+0,85
+0,61 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
M&T BANK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
M&T BANK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
139,90141,6016:12
140,05141,8016:12
PR Newswire
14.04.2025 12:00 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) announces first quarter 2025 results

Finanznachrichten News

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T" or "the Company") reports quarterly net income of $584 million or $3.32 of diluted earnings per common share.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)


1Q25


4Q24


1Q24

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income


$ 1,695


$ 1,728


$ 1,680

Taxable-equivalent adjustment


12


12


12

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent


1,707


1,740


1,692

Provision for credit losses


130


140


200

Noninterest income


611


657


580

Noninterest expense


1,415


1,363


1,396

Net income


584


681


531

Net income available to common shareholders - diluted


547


644


505

Diluted earnings per common share


3.32


3.86


3.02

Return on average assets - annualized


1.14 %


1.28 %


1.01 %

Return on average common shareholders' equity - annualized


8.36


9.75


8.14

Average Balance Sheet

Total assets


$ 208,321


$ 211,853


$ 211,478

Interest-bearing deposits at banks


19,695


23,602


30,647

Investment securities


34,480


33,679


28,587

Loans and leases


134,844


135,723


133,796

Deposits


161,220


164,639


164,065

Borrowings


14,154


14,228


16,001

Selected Ratios

(Amounts expressed as a percent, except per share data)







Net interest margin


3.66 %


3.58 %


3.52 %

Efficiency ratio (1)


60.5


56.8


60.8

Net charge-offs to average total loans - annualized


.34


.47


.42

Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.63


1.61


1.62

Nonaccrual loans to total loans


1.14


1.25


1.71

Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio (2)


11.50


11.68


11.08

Common shareholders' equity per share


$ 163.62


$ 160.90


$ 150.90

(1)

A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

(2)

CET1 capital ratio at March 31, 2025 is estimated.

Financial Highlights

  • Net interest margin widened to 3.66% in the recent quarter as compared with 3.58% in the fourth quarter of 2024 reflecting lower levels of average earning assets. Lower funding costs associated with interest-bearing deposits and short-term borrowings were partially offset by a decline in the yields received on average interest-bearing deposits at banks and average loans and leases.
  • Average loans and leases in the recent quarter reflect a lower average balance of commercial real estate loans, partially offset by modest increases in the average balances of commercial and industrial, residential real estate and consumer loans.
  • First quarter average deposits reflect maturities of brokered time deposits and a seasonal decline in commercial customer deposits.
  • The recent quarter decline in noninterest income reflects a distribution from M&T's investment in Bayview Lending Group, LLC ("BLG") and net gains on bank investment securities each in the final quarter of 2024.
  • Noninterest expenses in the first quarter of 2025 reflect seasonal salaries and employee benefits expense of $110 million and higher outside data processing and software costs, partially offset by lower other costs of operations, which in the fourth quarter of 2024 included the redemption of certain of M&T's trust preferred obligations and vacated facility write-downs, partially offset by a pension-related distribution benefit.
  • The level of nonaccrual loans improved to 1.14% of loans outstanding at March 31, 2025 from 1.25% at December 31, 2024.
  • M&T repurchased 3,415,303 shares of its common stock for a total cost of $662 million, including the share repurchase excise tax, in the first quarter of 2025. Reflecting repurchases, M&T's CET1 capital ratio declined to an estimated 11.50% at March 31, 2025, representing an 18 basis-point decrease from 11.68% at December 31, 2024.

Chief Financial Officer Commentary

"I am pleased with the solid financial results we obtained in the first quarter. M&T's start to the year reflects the consistency and strength of our diversified banking model, healthy levels of capital and liquidity as well as improved credit results. We continue to invest in our people, technology and processes to better serve our customers. We remain steadfast in our goal to make a difference in the communities where we work and live."

- Daryl N. Bible, M&T's Chief Financial Officer

Contact:



Investor Relations:

Steve Wendelboe

716.842.5138

Media Relations:

Frank Lentini

929.651.0447

Non-GAAP Measures (1)







Change
1Q25 vs.




Change
1Q25 vs.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)


1Q25


4Q24


4Q24


1Q24


1Q24

Net operating income


$ 594


$ 691


-14 %


$ 543


9 %

Diluted net operating earnings per common share


3.38


3.92


-14


3.09


9

Annualized return on average tangible assets


1.21 %


1.35 %




1.08 %



Annualized return on average tangible common equity


12.53


14.66




12.67



Efficiency ratio


60.5


56.8




60.8



Tangible equity per common share


$ 111.13


$ 109.36


2


$ 99.54


12

______________

(1)

A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income







Change
1Q25 vs.




Change
1Q25 vs.

(Dollars in millions)


1Q25


4Q24


4Q24


1Q24


1Q24

Average earning assets


$ 189,116


$ 193,106


-2 %


$ 193,135


-2 %

Average interest-bearing liabilities


129,938


132,313


-2


131,451


-1

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent


1,707


1,740


-2


1,692


1

Yield on average earning assets


5.52 %


5.60 %




5.74 %



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities


2.70


2.94




3.26



Net interest spread


2.82


2.66




2.48



Net interest margin


3.66


3.58




3.52



Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased $33 million in the recent quarter as compared with the fourth quarter of 2024 largely due to two less calendar days in the recent quarter.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $3.9 billion and the yield received on those deposits declined 32 basis points.
  • Average investment securities increased $801 million and the rates earned on those securities increased 12 basis points.
  • Average loans and leases decreased $879 million and the yield received on those loans and leases declined 11 basis points.
  • Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $2.3 billion and the rates paid on such deposits declined 27 basis points.
  • Average borrowings declined $74 million and the rates paid on such borrowings decreased 3 basis points.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $15 million as compared with the year-earlier first quarter.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $11.0 billion and the yield received on those deposits declined 101 basis points.
  • Average investment securities increased $5.9 billion and the yield earned those securities rose 70 basis points.
  • Average loans and leases grew $1.0 billion while the yield received on those loans and leases decreased 26 basis points.
  • Average interest-bearing deposits rose $334 million while the rates paid on those deposits declined 56 basis points.
  • Average borrowings decreased $1.8 billion and the rates paid on such borrowings declined 24 basis points.

Average Earning Assets







Change
1Q25 vs.




Change
1Q25 vs.

(Dollars in millions)


1Q25


4Q24


4Q24


1Q24


1Q24

Interest-bearing deposits at banks


$ 19,695


$ 23,602


-17 %


$ 30,647


-36 %

Trading account


97


102


-4


105


-8

Investment securities


34,480


33,679


2


28,587


21

Loans and leases











Commercial and industrial


61,056


60,704


1


56,821


7

Real estate - commercial


26,259


27,896


-6


32,696


-20

Real estate - consumer


23,176


23,088


-


23,136


-

Consumer


24,353


24,035


1


21,143


15

Total loans and leases


134,844


135,723


-1


133,796


1

Total earning assets


$ 189,116


$ 193,106


-2


$ 193,135


-2

Average earning assets decreased $4.0 billion, or 2%, from the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $3.9 billion reflecting a decline in average deposits, purchases of investment securities and share repurchases.
  • Average investment securities increased $801 million primarily due to purchases of fixed rate agency mortgage-backed securities and U.S. Treasury securities during the first quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Average loans and leases decreased $879 million primarily reflective of lower average commercial real estate loans of $1.6 billion resulting from lower origination activity and higher payoffs, partially offset by higher average commercial and industrial loans and leases of $352 million, average consumer loans of $318 million and average residential real estate loans of $88 million.

Average earning assets decreased $4.0 billion, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2024.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $11.0 billion reflecting purchases of investment securities, loan growth, lower average balances of deposits and short-term borrowings and share repurchases.
  • Average investment securities increased $5.9 billion primarily reflecting purchases of fixed rate agency mortgage-backed securities and U.S. Treasury securities since the beginning of 2024.
  • Average loans and leases increased $1.0 billion predominantly due to higher average commercial and industrial loans and leases of $4.2 billion, reflecting growth spanning most industry types, and average consumer loans of $3.2 billion, reflecting recreational finance and automobile loan growth. Partially offsetting those increases was a $6.4 billion decline in average commercial real estate loans.

Average Interest-bearing Liabilities







Change
1Q25 vs.




Change
1Q25 vs.

(Dollars in millions)


1Q25


4Q24


4Q24


1Q24


1Q24

Interest-bearing deposits











Savings and interest-checking deposits


$ 101,564


$ 102,127


-1 %


$ 94,867


7 %

Time deposits


14,220


15,958


-11


20,583


-31

Total interest-bearing deposits


115,784


118,085


-2


115,450


-

Short-term borrowings


2,869


2,563


12


6,228


-54

Long-term borrowings


11,285


11,665


-3


9,773


15

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$ 129,938


$ 132,313


-2


$ 131,451


-1












Brokered savings and interest-checking
deposits


$ 9,991


$ 9,690


3 %


$ 8,030


24 %

Brokered time deposits


777


1,740


-55


5,193


-85

Total brokered deposits


$ 10,768


$ 11,430


-6


$ 13,223


-19

Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $2.4 billion, or 2%, in the recent quarter as compared with the fourth quarter of 2024. Average interest-bearing deposits declined $2.3 billion reflecting maturities of customer and brokered time deposits.

Average interest-bearing liabilities declined $1.5 billion, or 1%, from the first quarter of 2024.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits rose $334 million reflecting a $2.8 billion increase in average non-brokered deposits, partially offset by a $2.5 billion decrease in average brokered deposits. That decrease reflects maturities of brokered time deposits, partially offset by an increase in brokered savings and interest-checking deposits.
  • Average borrowings decreased $1.8 billion reflecting lower average short-term borrowings from FHLB of New York, partially offset by issuances of senior notes and other long-term debt since the beginning of 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality







Change

1Q25 vs.




Change

1Q25 vs.

(Dollars in millions)


1Q25


4Q24


4Q24


1Q24


1Q24

At end of quarter











Nonaccrual loans


$ 1,540


$ 1,690


-9 %


$ 2,302


-33 %

Real estate and other foreclosed assets


34


35


-3


38


-12

Total nonperforming assets


1,574


1,725


-9


2,340


-33

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)


384


338


13


297


29

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding


1.14 %


1.25 %




1.71 %














Allowance for credit losses


$ 2,200


$ 2,184


1


$ 2,191


-

Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding


1.63 %


1.61 %




1.62 %














For the period











Provision for credit losses


$ 130


$ 140


-7


$ 200


-35

Net charge-offs


114


160


-29


138


-18

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)


.34 %


.47 %




.42 %



______________

(1)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

The provision for credit losses was $130 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared with $140 million in the immediately preceding quarter and $200 million in the first quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans outstanding increased from 1.61% at December 31, 2024 to 1.63% at March 31, 2025 reflecting a modest deterioration in the macroeconomic forecasts. Net charge-offs totaled $114 million in 2025's first quarter as compared with $160 million in 2024's final quarter and $138 million in the year-earlier quarter, representing.34%,.47% and.42%, respectively, of average loans outstanding.

Nonaccrual loans were $1.5 billion at March 31, 2025, $150 million lower than at December 31, 2024 and $762 million lower than at March 31, 2024. The lower level of nonaccrual loans at the recent quarter end as compared with December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024 reflects decreases in commercial real estate and commercial and industrial nonaccrual loans.

Noninterest Income







Change
1Q25 vs.




Change
1Q25 vs.

(Dollars in millions)


1Q25


4Q24


4Q24


1Q24


1Q24

Mortgage banking revenues


$ 118


$ 117


- %


$ 104


13 %

Service charges on deposit accounts


133


131


1


124


7

Trust income


177


175


1


160


11

Brokerage services income


32


30


3


29


10

Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains


9


10


4


9


3

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities


-


18


-100


2


-97

Other revenues from operations


142


176


-19


152


-6

Total


$ 611


$ 657


-7


$ 580


5

Noninterest income in the first quarter of 2025 decreased $46 million, or 7%, from 2024's fourth quarter.

  • The net gain on bank investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected realized gains on the sales of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac preferred securities, partially offset by losses on non-agency investment securities.
  • Other revenues from operations decreased $34 million reflecting a $23 million distribution from M&T's investment in BLG in the fourth quarter of 2024 and lower loan syndication fees and merchant discount and credit card fees in the recent quarter.

Noninterest income rose $31 million, or 5%, as compared with the first quarter of 2024.

  • Mortgage banking revenues rose $14 million due to higher gains on sales of commercial mortgage loans and increased residential mortgage loan sub-servicing fees.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts increased $9 million reflecting a rise in commercial service charges.
  • Trust income increased $17 million predominantly due to higher sales and fees from the Company's global capital markets business and improved market performance in the wealth management business.
  • Other revenues from operations decreased $10 million reflecting a $25 million distribution from M&T's investment in BLG in the first quarter of 2024, partially offset by higher letter of credit and other credit-related fees.

Noninterest Expense







Change
1Q25 vs.




Change
1Q25 vs.

(Dollars in millions)


1Q25


4Q24


4Q24


1Q24


1Q24

Salaries and employee benefits


$ 887


$ 790


12 %


$ 833


7 %

Equipment and net occupancy


132


133


-1


129


3

Outside data processing and software


136


125


10


120


14

Professional and other services


84


80


3


85


-3

FDIC assessments


23


24


-2


60


-61

Advertising and marketing


22


30


-27


20


9

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets


13


13


3


15


-12

Other costs of operations


118


168


-30


134


-12

Total


$ 1,415


$ 1,363


4


$ 1,396


1

Noninterest expense rose $52 million, or 4%, from the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $97 million, reflecting $110 million of seasonally higher stock-based compensation, payroll-related taxes and other employee benefits expense, and the impact of annual merit increases, partially offset by two less working days in the first quarter of 2025.
  • The increase in outside data processing and software costs largely reflects higher software licensing fees and maintenance expenses.
  • Other costs of operations decreased $50 million reflecting a $20 million loss on the redemption of certain of M&T's trust preferred obligations and a $27 million write-down of two vacated office facilities each in the fourth quarter of 2024, and lower costs associated with the Company's supplemental executive retirement savings plan primarily related to market performance. Partially offsetting those favorable factors was a $12 million pension-related distribution benefit recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense increased $19 million, or 1%, from the first quarter of 2024.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $54 million reflecting higher salaries expense from annual merit and other increases, higher average employee staffing levels and a rise in incentive compensation, including stock-based compensation expense.
  • Outside data processing and software costs rose $16 million reflecting higher software licensing fees and maintenance expenses.
  • The decline in FDIC assessments reflects the estimated incremental special assessment expense of $29 million recorded in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Other costs of operations decreased $16 million reflecting lower costs associated with the Company's supplemental executive retirement savings plan in the recent quarter and losses on lease terminations related to certain vacated properties in the first quarter of 2024.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective income tax rate was 23.2% in the first quarter of 2025 as compared with 22.8% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 20.0% in the first quarter of 2024. The first quarter of 2024 income tax expense reflects a net discrete tax benefit related to the resolution of a tax matter inherited from the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc.

Capital



1Q25


4Q24


1Q24

CET1


11.50 %

(1)

11.68 %


11.08 %

Tier 1 capital


13.03

(1)

13.21


12.38

Total capital


14.50

(1)

14.73


14.04

Tangible capital - common


8.95


9.07


8.03

______________

(1)

Capital ratios at March 31, 2025 are estimated.

M&T's capital ratios remained well above the minimum set forth by regulatory requirements. Cash dividends declared on M&T's common and preferred stock totaled $223 million and $36 million, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The CET1 capital ratio for M&T was estimated at 11.50% as of March 31, 2025. M&T's total risk-weighted assets at March 31, 2025 are estimated to be $156.2 billion.

M&T repurchased 3,415,303 shares of its common stock in accordance with its capital plan during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $192.06 resulting in a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $662 million, compared with 957,988 shares at an average cost per share of $206.70 and a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $200 million in fourth quarter of 2024. No share repurchases occurred in the first quarter of 2024.

Conference Call

Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss first quarter financial results today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 347-7315. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1755. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID MTBQ125. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Monday April 21, 2025 by calling (800) 695-1624 or (402) 530-9026 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict and may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted.

While there can be no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties is complete, important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: economic conditions and growth rates, including inflation and market volatility; events and developments in the financial services industry, including industry conditions; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, loan concentrations by type and industry, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; levels of client deposits; ability to contain costs and expenses; changes in M&T's credit ratings; domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events, including trade and tariff policies and international conflicts and hostilities; changes and trends in the securities markets; common shares outstanding and common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; federal, state or local legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry, or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, as noted, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, and other factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and M&T assumes no duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights









Three months ended




March 31,



(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands)

2025


2024


Change

Performance






Net income

$ 584


$ 531


10 %

Net income available to common shareholders

547


505


8

Per common share:






Basic earnings

3.33


3.04


10

Diluted earnings

3.32


3.02


10

Cash dividends

1.35


1.30


4

Common shares outstanding:






Average - diluted (1)

165,047


167,084


-1

Period end (2)

162,552


166,724


-3

Return on (annualized):






Average total assets

1.14 %


1.01 %



Average common shareholders' equity

8.36


8.14



Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,707


$ 1,692


1

Yield on average earning assets

5.52 %


5.74 %



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.70


3.26



Net interest spread

2.82


2.48



Contribution of interest-free funds

.84


1.04



Net interest margin

3.66


3.52



Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.34


.42



Net operating results (3)






Net operating income

$ 594


$ 543


9

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

3.38


3.09


9

Return on (annualized):






Average tangible assets

1.21 %


1.08 %



Average tangible common equity

12.53


12.67



Efficiency ratio

60.5


60.8










At March 31,


Loan quality

2025


2024


Change

Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,540


$ 2,302


-33 %

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

34


38


-12

Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,574


$ 2,340


-33

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 384


$ 297


29

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:






Nonaccrual loans

$ 69


$ 62


12

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

368


244


50

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

1.14 %


1.71 %



Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.63


1.62



Additional information






Period end common stock price

$ 178.75


$ 145.44


23

Domestic banking offices

955


958


-

Full time equivalent employees

22,291


21,927


2

______________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands)

2025


2024


2024


2024


2024

Performance










Net income

$ 584


$ 681


$ 721


$ 655


$ 531

Net income available to common shareholders

547


644


674


626


505

Per common share:










Basic earnings

3.33


3.88


4.04


3.75


3.04

Diluted earnings

3.32


3.86


4.02


3.73


3.02

Cash dividends

1.35


1.35


1.35


1.35


1.30

Common shares outstanding:










Average - diluted (1)

165,047


166,969


167,567


167,659


167,084

Period end (2)

162,552


165,526


166,157


167,225


166,724

Return on (annualized):










Average total assets

1.14 %


1.28 %


1.37 %


1.24 %


1.01 %

Average common shareholders' equity

8.36


9.75


10.26


9.95


8.14

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,707


$ 1,740


$ 1,739


$ 1,731


$ 1,692

Yield on average earning assets

5.52 %


5.60 %


5.82 %


5.82 %


5.74 %

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.70


2.94


3.22


3.26


3.26

Net interest spread

2.82


2.66


2.60


2.56


2.48

Contribution of interest-free funds

.84


.92


1.02


1.03


1.04

Net interest margin

3.66


3.58


3.62


3.59


3.52

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.34


.47


.35


.41


.42

Net operating results (3)










Net operating income

$ 594


$ 691


$ 731


$ 665


$ 543

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

3.38


3.92


4.08


3.79


3.09

Return on (annualized):










Average tangible assets

1.21 %


1.35 %


1.45 %


1.31 %


1.08 %

Average tangible common equity

12.53


14.66


15.47


15.27


12.67

Efficiency ratio

60.5


56.8


55.0


55.3


60.8












March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

Loan quality

2025


2024


2024


2024


2024

Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,540


$ 1,690


$ 1,926


$ 2,024


$ 2,302

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

34


35


37


33


38

Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,574


$ 1,725


$ 1,963


$ 2,057


$ 2,340

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 384


$ 338


$ 288


$ 233


$ 297

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:










Nonaccrual loans

$ 69


$ 69


$ 69


$ 64


$ 62

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

368


318


269


215


244

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

1.14 %


1.25 %


1.42 %


1.50 %


1.71 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.63


1.61


1.62


1.63


1.62

Additional information










Period end common stock price

$ 178.75


$ 188.01


$ 178.12


$ 151.36


$ 145.44

Domestic banking offices

955


955


957


957


958

Full time equivalent employees

22,291


22,101


21,986


22,110


21,927

______________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income





Three months ended




March 31,



(Dollars in millions)

2025


2024


Change

Interest income

$ 2,560


$ 2,745


-7 %

Interest expense

865


1,065


-19

Net interest income

1,695


1,680


1

Provision for credit losses

130


200


-35

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,565


1,480


6

Other income






Mortgage banking revenues

118


104


13

Service charges on deposit accounts

133


124


7

Trust income

177


160


11

Brokerage services income

32


29


10

Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains

9


9


3

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

-


2


-97

Other revenues from operations

142


152


-6

Total other income

611


580


5

Other expense






Salaries and employee benefits

887


833


7

Equipment and net occupancy

132


129


3

Outside data processing and software

136


120


14

Professional and other services

84


85


-3

FDIC assessments

23


60


-61

Advertising and marketing

22


20


9

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

13


15


-12

Other costs of operations

118


134


-12

Total other expense

1,415


1,396


1

Income before taxes

761


664


15

Income taxes

177


133


33

Net income

$ 584


$ 531


10 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

(Dollars in millions)

2025


2024


2024


2024


2024

Interest income

$ 2,560


$ 2,707


$ 2,785


$ 2,789


$ 2,745

Interest expense

865


979


1,059


1,071


1,065

Net interest income

1,695


1,728


1,726


1,718


1,680

Provision for credit losses

130


140


120


150


200

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,565


1,588


1,606


1,568


1,480

Other income










Mortgage banking revenues

118


117


109


106


104

Service charges on deposit accounts

133


131


132


127


124

Trust income

177


175


170


170


160

Brokerage services income

32


30


32


30


29

Trading account and other non-hedging
derivative gains

9


10


13


7


9

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

-


18


(2)


(8)


2

Other revenues from operations

142


176


152


152


152

Total other income

611


657


606


584


580

Other expense










Salaries and employee benefits

887


790


775


764


833

Equipment and net occupancy

132


133


125


125


129

Outside data processing and software

136


125


123


124


120

Professional and other services

84


80


88


91


85

FDIC assessments

23


24


25


37


60

Advertising and marketing

22


30


27


27


20

Amortization of core deposit and other
intangible assets

13


13


12


13


15

Other costs of operations

118


168


128


116


134

Total other expense

1,415


1,363


1,303


1,297


1,396

Income before taxes

761


882


909


855


664

Income taxes

177


201


188


200


133

Net income

$ 584


$ 681


$ 721


$ 655


$ 531

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet







March 31,



(Dollars in millions)

2025


2024


Change

ASSETS






Cash and due from banks

$ 2,109


$ 1,695


24 %

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

20,656


32,144


-36

Trading account

96


99


-3

Investment securities

35,137


28,496


23

Loans and leases:






Commercial and industrial

60,596


57,897


5

Real estate - commercial

25,867


32,416


-20

Real estate - consumer

23,284


23,076


1

Consumer

24,827


21,584


15

Total loans and leases

134,574


134,973


-

Less: allowance for credit losses

2,200


2,191


-

Net loans and leases

132,374


132,782


-

Goodwill

8,465


8,465


-

Core deposit and other intangible assets

93


132


-30

Other assets

11,391


11,324


1

Total assets

$ 210,321


$ 215,137


-2 %







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 49,051


$ 50,578


-3 %

Interest-bearing deposits

116,358


116,618


-

Total deposits

165,409


167,196


-1

Short-term borrowings

1,573


4,795


-67

Long-term borrowings

10,496


11,450


-8

Accrued interest and other liabilities

3,852


4,527


-15

Total liabilities

181,330


187,968


-4

Shareholders' equity:






Preferred

2,394


2,011


19

Common

26,597


25,158


6

Total shareholders' equity

28,991


27,169


7

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 210,321


$ 215,137


-2 %

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend













March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

(Dollars in millions)

2025


2024


2024


2024


2024

ASSETS










Cash and due from banks

$ 2,109


$ 1,909


$ 2,216


$ 1,778


$ 1,695

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

20,656


18,873


24,417


24,792


32,144

Trading account

96


101


102


99


99

Investment securities

35,137


34,051


32,327


29,894


28,496

Loans and leases










Commercial and industrial

60,596


61,481


61,012


60,027


57,897

Real estate - commercial

25,867


26,764


28,683


29,532


32,416

Real estate - consumer

23,284


23,166


23,019


23,003


23,076

Consumer

24,827


24,170


23,206


22,440


21,584

Total loans and leases

134,574


135,581


135,920


135,002


134,973

Less: allowance for credit losses

2,200


2,184


2,204


2,204


2,191

Net loans and leases

132,374


133,397


133,716


132,798


132,782

Goodwill

8,465


8,465


8,465


8,465


8,465

Core deposit and other intangible assets

93


94


107


119


132

Other assets

11,391


11,215


10,435


10,910


11,324

Total assets

$ 210,321


$ 208,105


$ 211,785


$ 208,855


$ 215,137











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 49,051


$ 46,020


$ 47,344


$ 47,729


$ 50,578

Interest-bearing deposits

116,358


115,075


117,210


112,181


116,618

Total deposits

165,409


161,095


164,554


159,910


167,196

Short-term borrowings

1,573


1,060


2,605


4,764


4,795

Long-term borrowings

10,496


12,605


11,583


11,319


11,450

Accrued interest and other liabilities

3,852


4,318


4,167


4,438


4,527

Total liabilities

181,330


179,078


182,909


180,431


187,968

Shareholders' equity:










Preferred

2,394


2,394


2,394


2,744


2,011

Common

26,597


26,633


26,482


25,680


25,158

Total shareholders' equity

28,991


29,027


28,876


28,424


27,169

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 210,321


$ 208,105


$ 211,785


$ 208,855


$ 215,137

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates



Three months ended


Change in balance


March 31,


December 31,


March 31,


March 31, 2025 from


2025


2024


2024


December 31,


March 31,

(Dollars in millions)

Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


2024


2024

ASSETS
















Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 19,695


4.48 %


$ 23,602


4.80 %


$ 30,647


5.49 %


-17 %


-36 %

Trading account

97


3.42


102


3.37


105


3.42


-4


-8

Investment securities

34,480


4.00


33,679


3.88


28,587


3.30


2


21

Loans and leases:
















Commercial and industrial

61,056


6.36


60,704


6.56


56,821


6.99


1


7

Real estate - commercial

26,259


6.16


27,896


6.25


32,696


6.36


-6


-20

Real estate - consumer

23,176


4.44


23,088


4.45


23,136


4.28


-


-

Consumer

24,353


6.57


24,035


6.65


21,143


6.54


1


15

Total loans and leases

134,844


6.06


135,723


6.17


133,796


6.32


-1


1

Total earning assets

189,116


5.52


193,106


5.60


193,135


5.74


-2


-2

Goodwill

8,465




8,465




8,465




-


-

Core deposit and other intangible assets

92




100




140




-8


-34

Other assets

10,648




10,182




9,738




5


9

Total assets

$ 208,321




$ 211,853




$ 211,478




-2 %


-1 %

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing deposits
















Savings and interest-checking

deposits

$ 101,564


2.20 %


$ 102,127


2.44 %


$ 94,867


2.61 %


-1 %


7 %

Time deposits

14,220


3.54


15,958


3.95


20,583


4.41


-11


-31

Total interest-bearing deposits

115,784


2.37


118,085


2.64


115,450


2.93


-2


-

Short-term borrowings

2,869


4.52


2,563


4.93


6,228


5.42


12


-54

Long-term borrowings

11,285


5.65


11,665


5.57


9,773


5.81


-3


15

Total interest-bearing liabilities

129,938


2.70


132,313


2.94


131,451


3.26


-2


-1

Noninterest-bearing deposits

45,436




46,554




48,615




-2


-7

Other liabilities

3,949




4,279




4,393




-8


-10

Total liabilities

179,323




183,146




184,459




-2


-3

Shareholders' equity

28,998




28,707




27,019




1


7

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 208,321




$ 211,853




$ 211,478




-2 %


-1 %

Net interest spread



2.82




2.66




2.48





Contribution of interest-free funds



.84




.92




1.04





Net interest margin



3.66 %




3.58 %




3.52 %





Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


2025


2024


2024


2024


2024

(Dollars in millions, except per share)










Income statement data










Net income










Net income

$ 584


$ 681


$ 721


$ 655


$ 531

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

10


10


10


10


12

Net operating income

$ 594


$ 691


$ 731


$ 665


$ 543

Earnings per common share










Diluted earnings per common share

$ 3.32


$ 3.86


$ 4.02


$ 3.73


$ 3.02

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.06


.06


.06


.06


.07

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 3.38


$ 3.92


$ 4.08


$ 3.79


$ 3.09

Other expense










Other expense

$ 1,415


$ 1,363


$ 1,303


$ 1,297


$ 1,396

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(13)


(13)


(12)


(13)


(15)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 1,402


$ 1,350


$ 1,291


$ 1,284


$ 1,381

Efficiency ratio










Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 1,402


$ 1,350


$ 1,291


$ 1,284


$ 1,381

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,707


$ 1,740


$ 1,739


$ 1,731


$ 1,692

Other income

611


657


606


584


580

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

-


18


(2)


(8)


2

Denominator

$ 2,318


$ 2,379


$ 2,347


$ 2,323


$ 2,270

Efficiency ratio

60.5 %


56.8 %


55.0 %


55.3 %


60.8 %

Balance sheet data










Average assets










Average assets

$ 208,321


$ 211,853


$ 209,581


$ 211,981


$ 211,478

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(92)


(100)


(113)


(126)


(140)

Deferred taxes

27


29


28


30


33

Average tangible assets

$ 199,791


$ 203,317


$ 201,031


$ 203,420


$ 202,906

Average common equity










Average total equity

$ 28,998


$ 28,707


$ 28,725


$ 27,745


$ 27,019

Preferred stock

(2,394)


(2,394)


(2,565)


(2,405)


(2,011)

Average common equity

26,604


26,313


26,160


25,340


25,008

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(92)


(100)


(113)


(126)


(140)

Deferred taxes

27


29


28


30


33

Average tangible common equity

$ 18,074


$ 17,777


$ 17,610


$ 16,779


$ 16,436

At end of quarter










Total assets










Total assets

$ 210,321


$ 208,105


$ 211,785


$ 208,855


$ 215,137

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(93)


(94)


(107)


(119)


(132)

Deferred taxes

26


28


30


31


34

Total tangible assets

$ 201,789


$ 199,574


$ 203,243


$ 200,302


$ 206,574

Total common equity










Total equity

$ 28,991


$ 29,027


$ 28,876


$ 28,424


$ 27,169

Preferred stock

(2,394)


(2,394)


(2,394)


(2,744)


(2,011)

Common equity

26,597


26,633


26,482


25,680


25,158

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(93)


(94)


(107)


(119)


(132)

Deferred taxes

26


28


30


31


34

Total tangible common equity

$ 18,065


$ 18,102


$ 17,940


$ 17,127


$ 16,595

______________

(1)

After any related tax effect.

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
