Clinical Study Shows USANA Celavive's Resurfacing Serum to Improve Appearance of Skin in Just Two Weeks

SALT LAKE CITY, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc., a global leader in cellular nutrition, recently conducted a clinical study on its Celavive Resurfacing Serum to evaluate the efficacy and tolerance of the product. The results showed that Resurfacing Serum was well-tolerated by all subjects and users showed statistically significant improvements in the appearance of their skin in just two weeks.

"We are very pleased with the results of the Resurfacing Serum clinical study, and hope this will resonate well with our customer base," said Dr. Kathryn Armstrong, USANA's chief scientific officer. "Clinical studies are the best way to show the efficacy of a product, and the outcome of this study demonstrates the high quality of our Resurfacing Serum and USANA as a whole. As a company dedicated to science and quality, USANA invests a significant amount in research and development so it is imperative we provide our customers with the most effective products possible."

The clinical study included 33 women with mild to moderate skin concerns, ranging between 39 and 65 years old with and average age of 56, and spanned different races and ethnicities.

Clinical skin measurements were taken before the participants began using Resurfacing Serum, and again after using the product for two, four, eight, and 12 weeks. The participants also completed a self-assessment questionnaire to evaluate how they felt about their skin after using the product.

Key findings of the study include:

Visible results in as little as four weeks

Over the 12-week course of the study, measurements showed a: 15.8% reduction in the appearance of fine lines 11.6% reduction in the appearance of pores 23% reduction in acute visible hyperpigmentation 8.9% improvement in the apparent clarity of the skin 8.6% improvement in the radiant appearance of the skin

81.8% of participants reported it was the best their skin had felt in a long time

97% of participants would recommend the product

USANA's Resurfacing Serum is formulated to visibly transform the look of your skin with a powerful blend of alpha/beta hydroxy acids, niacinamide, peptides, and bakuchiol-a naturally-derived retinol alternative.

The unique combination of ingredients is unlike anything on the market in the way of efficacy and results. Upon application, it will help skin feel smoother and glowing. Long-term use will help reduce the appearance of dark spots and visible redness, while also improving fine lines and wrinkles.

