BW Energy Limited: Makes Final Investment Decision for the Golfinho Boost project in Brazil

BW Energy is pleased to announce final investment decision (FID) for the Golfinho Boost project, aiming to increase uptime, reduce operating expenses and add approximately 3,000 barrels per day of incremental oil production from 2027 at the Golfinho field offshore Brazil.

The project includes multiple measures aimed at boosting production efficiency and increasing recoverable reserves by approximately 12 million barrels. The measures include upgrades to the subsea boosting system by replacing gas lift with Electrical Submersible Pumps (ESPs) at the seabed, reopening of shut-in wells, umbilicals replacement, improved field logistics and FPSO capacity enhancements. The total investment budget is USD 107 million.

"BW Energy continues to strengthen its position in Brazil through targeted measures on the Golfinho field to increase production, uptime and operational independence. The planned low-risk enhancements to field assets and operations offer very attractive returns and are expected to help unlock material long-term value creation for the company and its stakeholders," said Carl K. Arnet, the CEO of BW Energy.

The Golfinho field is in the Espírito Santo Basin with water depths between 800 and 1,700 metres. BW Energy is the operator with 100% working interest in the Golfinho licence following the August 2023 acquisition of the Golfinho and Camarupim Clusters. Hydrocarbons are produced to the FPSO Cidade de Vitória, which BW Energy acquired and has operated since November 2023. The field has been producing since 2007.

About BW Energy

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. In addition, BW Energy holds approximately 6.6% of the common shares in Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. and a 20% non-operating interest in the onshore Petroleum Exploration License 73 ("PEL 73") in Namibia. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 599 million barrels of oil equivalent at the start of 2025.

