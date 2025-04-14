Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.: Cielo Provides Update on Corporate Matters

CALGARY, Alberta, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV: CMC; OTC PINK: CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") today provides an update on certain business and corporate matters.

Corporate Update Webinar

Cielo is pleased to announce that the corporate update webinar (the "Webinar") with CEO Ryan C. Jackson and CFO Jasdeep K. B. Dhaliwal, as previously announced on April 1, 2025, and re-scheduled on April 9, 2025, will now take place on April 17, 2025. The Webinar will provide Cielo's shareholders and stakeholders with updates on the Company's strategic initiatives and future outlook.

Webinar Details

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Time: 2:00PM Mountain Standard Time

Registration Link: Cielo Webinar (Posted on the Cielo Website under News and Media)

Duration: 1 Hour

A recording of the Webinar will be made available on Cielo's website following the event.

Corporate Strategy

As previously announced on April 1, 2025, Cielo intends to relocate its first planned commercial waste-to-fuel facility for the processing of scrap railway ties from Carseland, Alberta to British Columbia, and transition fuel to be produced from renewable diesel to green hydrogen. This strategic pivot allows Cielo to explore funding opportunities through the British Columbia Low Carbon Fuel Standard (BCLCFS) credit program as well as revises the Company's approach as the demand for renewable fuels changes to better meet market demand.

Cielo continues to be engaged in advanced discussions with a technology provider on a project in British Columbia that will utilize scrap railway ties as feedstock to produce green hydrogen for use in the British Columbia market and is pleased to announce that it has also identified two proposed additional projects for development in the United States.

Cielo is excited to continue executing its broader strategy of providing solutions that address processing waste into useful products, including in green hydrogen, renewable natural gas and other low-carbon initiatives. Cielo continues to explore other projects and funding partners to drive its commitment to innovation and environmental sustainability and achieve success in the short-term and sustainable profitable growth in the long-term. Further updates will be provided in the Webinar.

Dispute Resolution

As previously announced on April 1, 2025, as a result of recent disagreements between Cielo and Expander Energy Inc. ("Expander") on various matters, the Company notified Expander of the Company's intentions to initiate a dispute resolution process in accordance with a licence agreement ("License Agreement") between the Company and Expander. Cielo had previously received notices of breach from Expander with regard to the License Agreement as well as an asset purchase agreement and a management services agreement ("Management Services Agreement"), each between the Company and Expander, which notices had, among other things, announced Expander's intentions to terminate the License Agreement.

On April 11, 2025, Cielo received termination notices ("Termination Notices") from Expander terminating both the License Agreement and the Management Services Agreement, effective immediately. Concurrently, Cielo also received statements of claim ("Statements of Claim") from Expander in connection with the License Agreement, the Management Services Agreement and a supply and services agreement between the Company and Expander. Cielo is in the process of reviewing the contents of the Termination Notices and the Statements of Claim and is working diligently with legal and other professional advisors with respect to same to ensure the interests of shareholders are protected.

Cielo will continue to provide material updates as they become available. As previously announced on April 9, 2025, Cielo has retained Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP as legal advisor.

ABOUT CIELO

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. is a publicly traded company focused on transforming waste materials into high-value renewable fuels. Cielo seeks to address global waste challenges while contributing to the circular economy and reducing carbon emissions. Cielo is fueling renewable change with a mission to be a leader in the wood by-product-to-fuels industry by using environmentally friendly, economically sustainable and market-ready technologies. Cielo is committed to helping society 'change the fuel, not the vehicle', which the Company believes will contribute to generating positive returns for shareholders. Cielo shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CMC," as well as on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol "CWSFF."

For further information please contact:

Cielo Investor Relations

Ryan C. Jackson, CEO

Phone: (403) 348-2972

Email: investors@cielows.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Cielo, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements and information are based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and are subject to certain factors and assumptions. Cielo is making forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, with respect to: the Webinar and the date thereof; the change of location of the first planned commercial facility and the focus on green hydrogen; the exploration and use of financial incentives in British Columbia; the Company's strategic focus; the Company's intention to continue to explore alternative partnerships and funding opportunities; the dispute resolution process with Expander, including the Company's review of the Termination Notices and Statements of Claim, Cielo's intentions with respect thereto and that the Company will provide further updates as they become available.

Investors should continue to review and consider information disseminated through news releases and filed by Cielo on SEDAR+. Although Cielo has attempted to identify crucial factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Cielo's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Cielo assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.