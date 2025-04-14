La Rosa Holdings Corp. Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Rule

Celebration, FL, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) ("La Rosa" or the "Company"), a holding company for six agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments, today announced that it had received written notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that the Company is eligible for a 180-day extension to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Rule"). The Company now has until October 6, 2025 to meet the requirement. The notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock, and the common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LRHC."

Nasdaq's determination is based on the Company meeting all other applicable requirements for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the minimum bid price requirement, and the Company's written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period and, if necessary, by effecting a reverse share split.

To regain compliance with the Rule, the Company must maintain a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days during the 180-day extension period. However, Nasdaq may, in its discretion, require the Company to maintain a bid price of at least $1.00 per share for a period in excess of ten consecutive business days, but generally no more than 20 consecutive business days, before determining that the Company has demonstrated an ability to maintain long-term compliance. The Company will continue to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock between now and the end of the extension period and intends to take all appropriate actions to cure the deficiency and regain compliance with the Rule prior to the end of the compliance period.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa Holdings Corp., commented, "We are pleased that Nasdaq has granted us an additional 180-day extension, providing us with the necessary time to execute our strategic initiatives and position the Company for long-term success. Our focus remains on achieving profitability in 2025 by expanding our national footprint, acquiring additional real estate brokerage firms, and strengthening our agent network. We are also committed to leveraging technology and innovation to enhance operational efficiencies and provide best-in-class services to our agents and clients. We are confident in our ability to drive sustainable growth and maximize shareholder value as we work toward regaining compliance within the extension period."

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) is disrupting the real estate industry by offering agents a choice between a revenue share model or an annual fee-based model with 100% agent commissions. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa empowers agents and franchisees to deliver top-tier service to their clients. The Company provides both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services and offers technology-based products and services to its sales agents and franchise agents.

La Rosa's business model is structured around internal services for agents and external services for the public, including residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management. The Company has 26 La Rosa Realty corporate real estate brokerage offices and branches located in Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina and Puerto Rico. The Company also has 6 La Rosa Realty franchised real estate brokerage offices and branches and 3 affiliated real estate brokerage offices in the United States and Puerto Rico. Additionally, the Company has a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com.

Stay connected with La Rosa, sign up for news alerts here: larosaholdings.com/email-alerts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company's services and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company's past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, contact: info@larosaholdings.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: LRHC@crescendo-ir.com