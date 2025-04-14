Silver Scott Mines Inc.: Silver Scott Announces Crypto Wealth Management Division and Strategic XRP Reserve Initiative

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS), a leader in blockchain-driven tokenization of real-world assets, announces the establishment of crypto wealth management division targeting sophisticated investors and asset allocators.

The institutional wealth management division will deliver:

Strategic portfolio construction across established digital assets and emerging blockchain opportunities

Proprietary risk management protocols with real-time monitoring capabilities

Specialized tokenized fund structures providing simplified diversification options

Tax-optimized investment structures designed for regulatory compliance

Access to exclusive pre-launch opportunities and yield-generating strategies

The service will initially focus on wealth managers, private banks, and qualified individual investors across North America, Europe, and select Asian markets.

"Silver Scott wealth management will create a new revenue stream that complements our existing tokenization infrastructure," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines. "By expanding our services to institutional clients seeking blockchain exposure, we're leveraging our technical expertise to capture high-margin advisory fees while accelerating adoption of our core tokenization platform."

Strategic Treasury Reserve Initiative

The company had recently selected Ripple's XRP Ledger as its protocol infrastructure due to its established RWA capabilities and regulatory clarity. Silver Scott is now evaluating strategic XRP acquisitions for treasury reserves to strengthen operational liquidity across cross-border tokenization services.

To request information on Silver Scott wealth management service please visit https://silverscottdigital.com/wealth-management/

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC:SILS) is a forward-focused holding company advancing digital innovation across traditional asset classes. Specializing in secure technology solutions for institutional-grade asset tokenization, the company enables fractional ownership models and secure validation of assets through its proprietary TrustNFT platform. The company's acquisition pipeline targets technology-enhanced opportunities in healthcare, cleantech, and digital platforms.

Website: www.silverscottdigital.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/silverscott

X: https://x.com/silverscottmine

Contact Information

Stuart Fine

CEO

stuartfine@silverscottmines.com

908-356-9852

SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines Inc.

