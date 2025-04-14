Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI), a leader in advanced power conversion technologies, is pleased to announce that Emanuel Serban, Ph.D., PEng, has joined the Company's engineering team.

Dr. Serban brings over two decades of experience in power electronics, renewable energy, and grid-connected systems, with a proven track record of taking innovative technologies from concept to commercial deployment. His leadership spans both industry and academia, having successfully led teams in the research, development, and commercialization of advanced power conversion solutions at Xantrex, Schneider Electric, and EnerSys, while also serving as an adjunct professor at the University of British Columbia and an instructor at the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

As part of his role at Hillcrest, Dr. Serban will lead the engineering team at the Vancouver Center of Excellence, focused on advancing power conversion technologies for grid applications, such as renewable energy integration, energy storage, and data centers. His leadership will be instrumental in accelerating the commercialization of Hillcrest's advanced power conversion solutions and fostering collaboration across teams to enhance product performance and market readiness.

"The Vancouver Center of Excellence represents a significant step forward in our mission to innovate and deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of the global energy market," said Don Currie, CEO of Hillcrest Energy Technologies. "By centralizing expertise in grid applications and bringing in seasoned engineering talent like Emanuel, we will drive further advancements in our power conversion solutions for renewable energy, energy storage, and data center applications."

Dr. Serban has been at the forefront of sustainable energy solutions, with extensive experience managing multidisciplinary teams, leading technology development programs, and driving the commercialization of high-efficiency power conversion technologies. He holds multiple patents in power conversion and has contributed extensively to IEEE journals and conferences.

"I am excited to join Hillcrest at such a pivotal time in its evolution," said Dr. Serban. "Hillcrest's innovations in power conversion technology have the potential to redefine efficiency and performance in electrification. I look forward to applying my experience in bringing advanced technologies to market and driving their successful adoption."

Dr. Serban's addition to the Hillcrest team reinforces the Company's commitment to technological excellence and innovation as it continues to develop and deploy high-value solutions tailored to customer needs in the rapidly evolving energy landscape.

ABOUT HILLCREST ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES

Hillcrest Energy Technologies specializes in innovating and commercializing advanced power conversion technologies for electric vehicles and grid-connected renewable energy systems. The Company is dedicated to developing high-efficiency solutions that reduce energy waste, enhance performance, and drive the next generation of electrification.

Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "HEAT," on the OTCQB Venture Market as "HLRTF," and on the Frankfurt Exchange as "7HI." For more information, visit: https://hillcrestenergy.tech.

