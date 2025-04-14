AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD" or the "Group"), alongside The Generation Essentials Group, a subsidiary of the Group under AMTD Digital, jointly announced that AMTD's latest release, the extended version of "The Last Dance," has sustained its strong momentum since its debut on Ching Ming Festival, continuously setting new cinematic milestones and grossing over a million dollars at the box office during its opening weekend.

As of the date of the announcement, "The Last Dance" has surpassed HKD154 million in cumulative box office earnings in Hong Kong, overtaking the 2018 blockbuster "Avengers: Infinity War." The film now ranks as the third highest-grossing film in Hong Kong's film history, alongside "Avengers: Endgame" and "Avatar." Notably, "The Last Dance" is the only Hong Kong film which breaks into the top three ranking ever in HK film history, and the only one amongst the three, presented entirely in 2D format.

AMTD is the production company of this film, with Dr. Calvin Choi, founder of AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital serving as producer.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality areas.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and neither AMTD IDEA Group nor AMTD Digital undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250414107576/en/

Contacts:

For AMTD IDEA Group:

IR Office

AMTD IDEA Group

EMAIL: ir@amtdinc.com

For AMTD Digital Inc.:

IR Office

AMTD Digital Inc.

EMAIL: ir@amtdigital.com