Benevolent Tech Launches 'Mission Action Pack' for HubSpot: A Purpose-Built Solution Empowering Nonprofits to Scale, Streamline and Succeed

Community-Driven Product Unites Leading Nonprofit Tech Partners to Deliver the Future of Integrated, Mission-Ready Technology Stacks

Benevolent Tech today announced the official launch and availability of its flagship product Mission Action Pack (MAP) for HubSpot - a nonprofit product that unifies fundraising, marketing, and action data management into an intuitive system built for social impact on the HubSpot platform.



Developed to meet the shifting demands of nonprofit operations and fundraising, MAP offers a modern and adaptable alternative to systems like Salesforce NPSP, Bonterra EveryAction, and Blackbaud. Designed natively on the HubSpot platform, MAP makes it easy for nonprofits to launch quickly and connect their data, fundraising, marketing, and key integrations with real-time intelligence and flexibility.

Relevant Donor, Household and Giving Highlights at Your Fingertips

"This is not just another product - it's an ecosystem. MAP is about aligning the most powerful commercial technology with the real needs of nonprofits," said Tracy Kronzak, Chief Strategy Officer of Benevolent Tech. "It's moving away from the 'centralize everything in CRM' approach, and replacing it with tools and partnerships that are contextual, cooperative, and grounded in the ways nonprofit teams actually work."

An Ecosystem of Integrated Partners

The launch of MAP is supported by mission-aligned partners extending the value of HubSpot, including Fundraise Up, Postalytics, event•hapily, and more. Together, this community of partners provides online fundraising, direct mail, and event management - all integrated into the HubSpot experience.

"We're thrilled to be launching the Mission Action Pack at the 2025 Nonprofit Technology Conference #25NTC - there's no better place to celebrate the nonprofit community and the innovative work that drives it forward," said Amy Rose, co-CEO at Benevolent Tech. "This launch isn't just about a new product; it's about an ecosystem coming together to solve real problems with real solutions. By championing flexible, interoperable tools through trusted partnerships, we're helping nonprofits build the tech stacks that actually work for them - at a fraction of the cost and complexity of legacy platforms."



Additionally, the next-generation of capabilities are forthcoming through MAP & HubSpot integrations already underway, including capabilities for payment processing, data enrichment, impact measurement, case management, advocacy and online engagement tools, and donor analytics and segmentation, allowing nonprofits to select what technology they need, when they need it.

A New Era for Mission-Driven Tech

Nonprofits today face increasing pressure to do more with less, and traditional CRMs - once touted as the "single source of truth" - are now falling short. MAP is the answer to this shift: a scalable, human-centered solution that's easy to adopt, integrate, and use.

"MAP isn't just about systems and software - it's about people," said Brian Greenwald, co-CEO at Benevolent Tech. "When we bring together the right tools, partners, and strategies, we create space for nonprofit teams to feel empowered. This collaboration is about increasing wellbeing, fulfillment, and agency for the people creating benevolence in the world - because when the tech gets out of the way, people can show up fully and be the best version of themselves for the causes they care about."

Mission Action Pack is available now. Learn more and schedule a discovery session at www.benevolent.tech .

