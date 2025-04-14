DOGTV Networks Launches 'Unleashed by DOGTV'

A New 24/7 Streaming Channel Dedicated to All Things Dog!

DOGTV Networks, the recently rebranded company behind the successful app and subscription service DOGTV, is excited to announce its latest venture Unleashed by DOGTV, a new channel streaming a wide variety of free content for dog lovers and pet parents.

Unleashed by DOGTV

Highlights of Expert-Led Content on Unleashed by DOGTV

Launching initially on Amazon's Fire TV Channels in the U.S. and Tugo TV in the U.S. and Canada, plus streaming on DOGTV's YouTube channel, Unleashed by DOGTV signals a major demand-driven initiative from the business and the start of a planned widespread rollout. Unleashed by DOGTV will also soon be available on TCL International and Anoki AI's LiveTVx (for GoogleTV devices), with several other services to follow shortly.

Unlike DOGTV, which has primarily focused on providing science-backed on-demand content for dogs to watch to help relieve boredom, stress and separation anxiety, Unleashed by DOGTV is a 24/7 streaming channel for dog lovers and owners. It is packed with expert-led, fun educational shows, as well as exclusive lifestyle and adoption programs, heartwarming stories, dogumentaries, and movies. There are already more than 250 hours of programming for the launch period, with new titles created by DOGTV Networks added every week.

Entertaining, family-focused and feel-good, the channel's core content covers everything passionate pet parents need from expert training tips and dietary advice to information about adopting a dog and the latest products to keep dogs happy and healthy. Unleashed by DOGTV talent includes high-profile celebrity trainers Chrissy Joy and Amber Aquart, veterinarians Dr. Courtney Campbell, DVM, and Dr. Ross Henderson, DVM, as well as Kevyn Matthews, AKA The Dog Chef. Celebrity dog enthusiasts also put in an appearance from time to time, e.g., Landman star Billy Bob Thornton, who takes a lead in the musical show One Night Only.

Highlighted new productions created for Unleashed by DOGTV include:

DOGSTAR - an exclusive showcase of the funniest, most adorable home videos submitted by viewers.

THE ADOPTION SHOW - Launching in May, this heart-warming and informative show profiles dogs in real time who are up for adoption in hundreds of shelters across the U.S. It will be updated weekly.

PETS ADD LIFE - a weekly lively video podcast for pet lovers in partnership with the American Pet Product Association (APPA), hosted by Kristen Levine and Chris Bonifati.

DOGTV Networks CEO Beke Lubeach says, "After more than 10 years of DOGTV and getting to know this market and its loyal audience better than anyone, we felt the time was right to expand our business with Unleashed by DOGTV. We are incredibly excited to begin this new streaming channel and we hope it will quickly have a pawprint across numerous platforms and be readily available to dog lovers everywhere."

About DOGTV Networks

DOGTV Networks is the world's leading creator and distributor of educational, inspirational and entertaining video-based content designed for dogs, dog owners and dog lovers.

