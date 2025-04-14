One Nz Fortifies Its Network Against Disaster… Including a Zombie Apocalypse

One NZ has just received its most bizarre endorsement ever for its mobile network, from the US-based Zombie Research Society.

In an outlandish move, the historical, cultural and scientific research group has awarded One NZ with an accolade, the "most zombie resilient network" following the launch of their One NZ Satellite service.

Launched late last year, One NZ Satellite enabled Kiwi to enjoy the groundbreaking technology before almost anyone else in the world.

The service allows customers with an eligible One NZ phone and plan who are out of traditional cell tower coverage to send and receive TXTs from anywhere in New Zealand, with a line of sight to the sky.

It also offers an additional layer of security when disaster strikes and traditional telecommunication infrastructure fails.

In a critical analysis offered by the Zombie Research Society, founder Matt Mogk commented, "This notable technical evolution from One NZ offers a more resilient and robust communication network in the face of disaster.

"Due to its remote operation from space, rather than a terrestrial network of cell-towers on the ground, it has more capacity to withstand damage and maintain connection."

Matt Mogk's expertise comes from his extensive work with the Zombie Research Society, where he's studied crisis scenarios and societal resilience in the face of extreme events.

His research has focused on the critical role of communication networks in maintaining order and safety during emergencies, particularly in 'disaster situations'.

The Zombie Research Society is supported by a wider array of academics, authors and cultural commentors, including Harvard Medical School assistant professor Steven Schlozman.

New Zealand-born Hollywood actor Cliff Curtis, known for his leading role on Fear the Walking Dead has returned to Aotearoa to share the endorsement with Kiwi, on behalf of the Zombie Research Society. The message was captured in a short video on social media and in an official presentation with One NZ CEO Jason Paris.

Curtis says, "Look, a zombie apocalypse can be disruptive. After years pretending to fight them on TV, I would know. So, when I heard about the apparent 'zombie-resilient' network back home, I had to test it out."

"And one thing about zombies? They sure don't communicate very well. They might growl and grumble, but you can't beat real connection. It's this sense of community, of being there for one another, that matters. It's something I love about being home.

"So, if you're going to survive an apocalypse, zombie or otherwise, you better make sure you can get a TXT out. Tried and tested, One NZ Satellite has got your back - even in the middle of nowhere. And trust me, when the dead start walking, you want a lifeline."

While a zombie apocalypse might seem far-fetched, unfortunately, there are plenty of common disasters that Kiwi face and need to be prepared for in the future.

One NZ CEO Jason Paris says that the business elevated efforts to enable a Satellite network in New Zealand following Cyclone Gabriel, which left many New Zealanders impacted and without connection.

"Cyclone Gabrielle was the deadliest weather event New Zealand had experienced in 55 years," he says.

"I heard how scary it was not being able to tell anyone you needed help or to know that the people you cared about were safe. It was important to us to deliver a resilient solution to help New Zealanders be safer and more connected to each other.

"This is about giving Kiwi peace of mind with a reliable lifeline, no matter what the world throws at them."

Satellite TXT services have already been used globally in times of disaster, including during the Los Angeles fires earlier this year.

In the case of another local disaster event impacting traditional cell tower communication, One NZ will provide its satellite service to all One NZ customers who have a 4G VoLTE roaming capable phone, no matter their plan.

"If Cyclone Gabrielle was to happen again today, New Zealanders can rest assured that One NZ Satellite would remain operational, and we are working to provide its benefit to as many Kiwi as possible in times of crisis, regardless of if they are a customer or not," continues Jason.

"Our aim is to enable emergency alert messages to be sent to Kiwi with an eligible phone when they are outside of cell-tower coverage, no matter who their mobile network provider is. This will greatly extend the reach of these invaluable alerts, helping to keep Kiwi safer."

"Outside of disaster and crisis, we also see a whole range of additional exciting applications, including sectors with workers that find themselves in the middle of nowhere, like agriculture, transportation and conservation," he concludes.

For more information about One NZ Satellite, please visit: one.nz/satellite

To view and download assets including Cliff Curtis' endorsement film, click here

