Adventure Ready Brands: The Makers of After Bite Introduce New, Complete Solution for Poison Ivy

The #1 Pharmacist recommended brand has launched New After Ivy Complete Wipes as a revolutionary all-in-one solution. These wipes can prevent a poison ivy breakout or, if you already have poison ivy symptoms, they can treat the itching and discomfort.

After Bite has launched a first-of-its kind solution for poison ivy that both prevents and treats exposure. The innovative wipe format was developed to prevent and treat any stage of exposure to poison ivy. It provides itch relief and eliminates the need for multiple products. After Ivy Complete Wipes are highly portable and easy to use.

"The After Ivy Complete Wipe is a unique, all-in-one solution that combines the benefits of multiple products and fits easily in your pocket" says Carolyn Steele, Marketing VP of After Bite. "We listened to consumer needs and pain points around poison ivy exposure and are super excited to bring this unique innovation. We like to say that if you are concerned about poison ivy then this is all you need."

After potential exposure to poison ivy, the wipe removes oils and prevents rash from developing. Unlike other solutions already on the market, After Ivy does not require access to water to effectively wash away rash-causing oils, making it the perfect solution for the on-the-go consumer. If a rash already exists due to prior exposure, the wipe can be used to treat the skin and provide maximum itch relief highlighting its multi-purpose benefits. After Ivy was designed for worry-free, outdoor adventures and comes in 16 individually wrapped wipes. The convenient pocket-sized wipes are ideal for keeping in a coat, backpack, car or in the medicine cabinet.

"We're proud that our After Bite platform continues to lead the category of specialty itch relief products year after year," says Garrett Cox, Chief Marketing Officer at Adventure Ready Brands, the New Hampshire-based parent company of After Bite. "We are constantly using our expertise to solve more consumer problems and expand our brand platforms. Our company mission is to inspire outdoor adventure, and bringing products like After Ivy Complete Wipe to market is a way for us to live that mission and help people focus on enjoying their time outside."

The After Ivy Complete Wipe (MSRP $14.99) is available nationwide at CVS, Bass Pro Shops, Academy Sports, Amazon and afterbite.com.

About After Bite®: Trusted for over 50 years, After Bite® is the pharmacist-preferred insect bite treatment that provides instant relief from the itching, pain, and discomfort of insect bites and stings. The long-lasting advanced liquid formula works fast to stop the itch caused by biting insects like mosquitoes, black flies, bees, and more. www.afterbite.com

About Adventure Ready Brands: Founded in 1973 in the heart of New Hampshire's iconic White Mountains, Adventure Ready Brands has always operated with a simple, unified goal: To inspire outdoor adventure, no matter the condition. With innovative products from the organized-by-injury Adventure Medical Kits to the category-leading After Bite insect sting treatment, Adventure Ready Brands has - and continues - to make good on that promise. www.adventurereadybrands.com

