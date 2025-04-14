Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter ended February 28, 2025.

"We achieved a 3.3% increase in revenue this quarter reflecting the resilience of our platform and continued adoption by new clients," said Fred Vandenberg, CEO. "We made significant development progress on our new checkout experience, which is designed to scale our revenue growth more effectively. We also added a new features to Play MPE to help accelerate network expansion by empowering our clients to grow the ecosystem organically."

Financial Highlights

Q2 FY2025 vs Q2 FY2024

Revenue $1M, an increase of 3.3%

Net loss of $0.3M, largely from one-time litigation costs

Adjusted EBITDA of ($0.12M) (2024 - ($0.05M)

20% growth in MTR revenue Q over Q.

Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Webinar

Destiny Media Technologies will hold a live webinar on Monday, April 14, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss financial results for its fiscal 2025 Second quarter ended February 28, 2025.

Date: Monday, April 14, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)

Attendees are encouraged to register prior to the scheduled time at the following:

https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/ or by clicking on the Webinar Registration Form.

Attendees of the webinar can submit questions voluntarily during the live presentation. Cameras will remain off for all attendees throughout the session. Microphones will also remain muted unless an attendee chooses to engage in verbal questions, similar to the format used in traditional conference calls.

The webinar format will provide the Company an opportunity to present visual information.

For those without internet access, the webinar can be accessed via the following dial in details:

Direct dial in US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 360 209 5623 or More International numbers

Webinar ID: 817 1581 2583

Attendees participating via dial-in will not have access to the webinar video stream or the question and answer functions.

A recording of the webinar will be available after the event at https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2024, which is available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov .

Contact:

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)







Three months ended



Six months ended



Notes



February 28, 2025



February 29, 2024



February 28, 2025



February 29, 2024





























Service revenue 8 $ 1,018,972

$ 986,338

$ 2,245,729

$ 2,141,140





















Cost of revenue

















Hosting costs



41,387



32,383



88,328



60,656

Internal engineering support



13,768



12,926



27,133



29,996

Customer support



78,020



73,247



153,753



169,975

Third-party and transactions costs



16,112



16,790



36,188



38,137







149,287



135,346



305,402



298,764

Gross margin



869,685



850,992



1,940,327



1,842,376







85.3%



86.3%



86.4%



86.0%

Operating expenses

















General and administrative



394,890



205,255



546,219



353,147

Sales and marketing



171,923



285,001



402,481



500,858

Product development



427,735



419,183



839,779



727,730

Depreciation and amortization 4,5

183,724



87,026



350,703



168,124







1,178,272



996,465



2,139,182



1,749,859

Income (loss) from operations



(308,587 )

(145,473 )

(198,855 )

92,517





















Other income

















Interest and other income



6,493



15,461



14,901



26,987

Net income (loss) before income tax

$ (302,094 ) $ (130,012 ) $ (183,954 ) $ 119,504

Current income tax expense



-



-



-



-

Net income (loss)

$ (302,094 ) $ (130,012 ) $ (183,954 ) $ 119,504

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(85,967 )

2,341



(198,636 )

(10,351 ) Total comprehensive income (loss)

$ (388,061 ) $ (127,671 ) $ (382,590 ) $ 109,153



















Net income (loss) per common share















Basic and diluted 6 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.01

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic 6

9,637,410



9,842,720



9,637,410



9,926,627

Diluted 6

9,637,410



10,107,554



9,637,410



10,191,461



DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



Notes

February 28, 2025



August 31,

2024







(unaudited)



(audited)

ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents 3 $ 1,216,378

$ 1,481,582

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $31,525

(August 31, 2024 - $41,334)



726,973



681,146

Other receivables



108,246



82,585

Prepaid expenses



42,910



87,345

Deposits



30,253



32,347

Total current assets



2,124,760



2,365,005













Property and equipment, net 4

958,074



1,174,370

Intangible assets, net 5

155,958



148,977

Total assets

$ 3,238,792

$ 3,688,352













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current









Accounts payable

$ 156,294

$ 151,734

Accrued liabilities



252,625



328,801

Deferred revenue



28,142



42,399

Total current liabilities



437,061



522,934

Total liabilities



437,061



522,934













Stockholders' equity









Common stock, par value $0.001, authorized 20,000,000 shares.

Issued and outstanding - 9,637,410 shares (August 31, 2024 - 9,637,410 shares) 6

9,637



9,637

Additional paid-in capital



8,838,688



8,819,785

Accumulated deficit



(5,376,563 )

(5,192,609 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(670,031 )

(471,395 ) Total stockholders' equity



2,801,731



3,165,418

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,238,792

$ 3,688,352



