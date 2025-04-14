Treatment of Major DSM-5 Disorders, Including Addiction, Depression and Anxiety, With Sub-Hallucinogenic Mescaline Doses

Extraction Technology Delivering Higher Yields and Greater Purity

Frankfurt Stock Exchange Ticker Symbol Changed to "HANF"

Extension of LOI with CWE European Holdings (dba Hanf.com)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - Neural Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: NURL) (FSE: HANF) ("Neural" or the "Company"), an ethnobotanical drug discovery company dedicated to developing therapeutic drugs for mental illnesses related to substance use disorders, is pleased to announce it has filed a patent application focused on the treatment of several major mental health conditions with mescaline, as well as on novel technology for the extraction of mescaline for the production of pharma-grade products.

Development of Mescaline Based Mental Health Treatments

Neural is working on the development of mescaline-based mental health treatments for a number of DSM-5 disorders, including addiction, depression, and anxiety. These are major conditions, with the global anxiety/depression treatment market projected to grow to USD 13 billion by 2027[1], and the global addiction treatment market forecasted to grow to around USD 16 billion by 2034.

Currently available therapies, which typically involve antidepressant-based treatment combined with talk therapy, have limited efficacy and require a relatively long time to become effective. To date, the majority of the research and development efforts have been focused on psilocybin and MDMA, while Neural's focus is on mescaline - a substance with unique characteristics that the Company believes, based on early research, anecdotal evidence, and human use dating back to 5,700 years BC[2], will deliver significant therapeutic benefits not achievable with other therapies.

Ian Campbell, CEO, commented, "While some intellectual property exists in the mescaline space, treatment using sub-hallucinogenic doses has not received much attention. We believe that this dosage level will provide greater therapeutic benefits as compared to higher doses, while preventing patients from experiencing side-effects related to hallucinogenic-level doses - important metrics that the FDA would consider in new drug development. We believe this patent will enable us to own this segment, promising greater efficacy while reducing hurdles to adoption."

Filing of Extraction Patent

Neural is also pleased to announce that it has also applied for a patent related to the production of pharmaceutical-grade mescaline products, focused on a novel method to extract the full spectrum of compounds from the San Pedro cactus. The claims being protected under the patent cover an extraction technology that Neural believes will deliver several major benefits: (1) improved yield compared to existing technologies, reducing costs; and (2) extraction of multiple alkaloids rather than isolating a single compound, which may deliver a wider range of potential health benefits in treating complex disorders.

Ian Campbell added, "By augmenting our intellectual property portfolio, we are adding to our arsenal to provide effective and practical solutions to tackle complex health ailments. We continue to work with our partners in Peru, the U.S., Canada, and other jurisdictions to advance research on the San Pedro cactus and mescaline, and expect to announce additional updates in due course."

Frankfurt Stock Exchange Ticker Change

Neural also announces that its common shares ("Neural Shares"), previously trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the ticker symbol "M6B", are now trading under the symbol "HANF". Neural Shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") in Canada under the symbol "NURL". No action is required by current shareholders with respect to the ticker symbol change.

Extension of Letter of Intent with "Hanf.com"

By mutual agreement, Neural and CWE European Holdings Inc. ("CWE") have extended the term of the letter of intent and the deadline to enter into a definitive agreement to April 30, 2025. All other terms and conditions of the letter of intent (as further described in Neural's press release dated October 3, 2024) remain unchanged. The parties continue to work towards the definitive agreement with their respective legal counsel and advisors and expect to announce an update in this regard in due course.

About Neural Therapeutics

Neural Therapeutics is a leader in ethnobotanical drug discovery, focusing on the development of therapeutic drugs for mental illnesses related to substance use disorders, including alcohol and opioid dependence. The Company's innovative approach to drug development involves the strategic use of sub-hallucinogenic doses of mescaline extract, enhancing safety and scalability while maintaining therapeutic efficacy.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements ("FLS") relating to the outlook for psychedelic markets and related industries, the achievement, and the timing of, certain development milestones and the successful execution of Neural's business strategy, anticipated ability to secure the required intellectual property protection, and the future board and management team composition of Neural. FLS also include statements concerning anticipated financing, the timing and ability to secure necessary permits required to carry out is research and development activities, the anticipated entry into definitive agreement with CWE European Holding Inc. (dba Hanf.com), anticipated benefits of the transaction with CWE and completion of any related transactions, and statements related to the continued overall advancement of Neural's business and other statements that are not historical facts. FLS are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "plan" and similar expressions. These statements are not statements of historical fact, but rather predictions about future events, which are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the inability to raise sufficient funds to execute Neural's business plan; failure to satisfy the conditions imposed by relevant regulators, regulatory restrictions and approvals related to psychedelic-based drug research and development, unforeseen delays in securing intellectual property protections, changes in government regulations and policies impacting Neural's operations; and general economic, market, or industry conditions. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in preparing any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Future events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected due to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Neural's control. Reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Although management considers such information to be reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual outcomes may differ significantly. FLS contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date hereof and is subject to change. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such statements. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from FLS in Neural's disclosure documents posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

The securities of Neural have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws. The securities may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act), unless registered or exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Neural's securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction where such an offer or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

[1] Source: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/anxiety-and-depression-treatment-market-102787

[2] https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36252614/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248390

SOURCE: Neural Therapeutics Inc.