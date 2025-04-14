Tiger Group Expands Asset-Disposition Services for the Global Energy Sector

-- Nick Abueita added to Tiger's oil-and-gas practice as global corporate clients seek to more efficiently monetize surplus assets

NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group has expanded its asset-disposition services for the global oil-and-gas and energy sectors by tapping industry veteran Nick Abueita as Senior Director, Energy.

The move comes at a time of need for corporations requiring increased expertise for the disposition of surplus oil-and-gas and other energy assets, including those related to electric vehicles and EV charging and energy storage, noted Chad Farrell, Managing Director of Tiger Commercial & Industrial. Tiger has completed more than 30 energy asset disposition projects in the last 24 months.

"We are witnessing a significant push in the energy sector toward a more strategic, smarter divestiture of surplus assets and an increased focus on optimizing the monetization of these assets," Farrell observed. "With his asset intelligence and experience serving the world's top energy and oil and gas companies, Nick is ideally suited to help our new and existing clients achieve their goals. Nick will also serve as a tremendous resource for Tiger Finance as he grows our energy brand and business. We're excited to welcome him to our Commercial & Industrial team."

Abueita's track record includes more than a dozen years of experience in liquidating surplus assets for Fortune 500 companies in the oil-and-gas and energy sectors. He has led, managed and executed energy equipment auctions, as well as sealed-bid and private-treaty transactions valued at more than $500 million across 20 countries and has executed thousands of online surplus sales in sectors such as energy, salvage, construction, and transportation.

The Houston native boasts nearly 20 years of experience in investment recovery, surplus asset disposition and e-commerce, having worked for companies such as Ritchie Bros., Copart, Liquidity Services, and, most recently, Houston-based startup Requis, where he managed global transactions and established business, contracts and partnerships across the globe.

For Abueita, a major career focus has been conducting international sales and building global client relationships. "I have had the privilege of traveling all over North America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Europe to collaborate with a wide array of energy companies," he said. "This experience will be invaluable as Tiger continues to meet the rising demand for asset disposition services in energy markets around the world."

