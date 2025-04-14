MicroVision, Inc: MicroVision Attains TISAX Assessment, An Important Achievement in Global Auto Industry

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a technology pioneer delivering advanced perception solutions in autonomy and mobility, today announced that its consolidated subsidiary, MicroVision GmbH, has completed the TISAX® assessment and been registered as a TISAX participant.

"With rapid advancements in autonomous driving and vehicle connectivity, the automotive industry demands strict cyber security standards from its suppliers," said Glen DeVos, MicroVision's Chief Technology Officer. "Being a TISAX participant allows automotive OEMs and Tier 1s to have confidence that MicroVision is a trusted partner that meets the high standards required by our industry."

What is TISAX?

TISAX (Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange) is a recognized assessment and exchange mechanism for the German automotive industry, ensuring that participating companies meet specific information security requirements. It is based on the German Association of the Automotive Industry or Verband der Automobilindustrie (VDA) Information Security Assessment (ISA) catalog, which aligns most closely with ISO/IEC 27001. See https://enx.com/tisax. By standardizing the assessment method, the VDA-ISA enables automobile manufacturers belonging to the ENX Association to refer to the TISAX assessment results of new and existing suppliers. TISAX Assessments are conducted by accredited audit providers that demonstrate their qualification at regular intervals. TISAX and TISAX results are not intended for the general public. TISAX is a registered trademark of ENX Association.

MicroVision's Participation in TISAX

MicroVision GmbH has taken extensive measures on protection of sensitive and confidential information, followed the question catalogue of the VDA ISA, and has completed the assessment after a more extensive evaluation and audit, conducted by an audit provider, Dekra Certification GmbH. Following the audit, MicroVision GmbH is now a TISAX participant, complying with information security standards required by our automotive manufacturer customers. The assessment result is exclusively available over the ENX Portal: https://portal.enx.com/en US/TISAX/tisaxassessmentresults , under Scope ID: SKYP87 and Assessment ID: ACLZ2W.

In order to continuously maintain the trust of our customers and partners, we will continue to operate our organization in accordance with the VDA-ISA and incorporate optimal technologies and know-how.

About MicroVision

MicroVision drives global adoption of innovative perception solutions to make mobility and autonomy safer. Fueled by engineering excellence in Redmond, Washington and Hamburg, Germany, MicroVision develops and supplies an integrated solution built on its perception software stack, incorporating application software and processing data from differentiated sensor systems. MicroVision's proprietary technology solutions deliver enhanced safety for a variety of industrial applications, including robotics, automated warehouse, and agriculture, and the automotive industry accelerating advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving, as well as for military applications. With deep roots in MEMS-based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software, MicroVision has the expertise to deliver safe mobility at the speed of life.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MAVIN, MOVIA, and MOSAIK are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

