Established gold producer Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) ("Austral" or the "Company") announces that in accordance with Listing Rule 3.16.3, that BDO Audit Pty Ltd has been appointed as auditor of the Company, replacing KPMG. The appointment follows ASIC's consent to the change of auditor, in accordance with s329(5) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Act).

In accordance with s327C of the Act, a resolution will be proposed at the Company's next Annual General Meeting (AGM) to confirm the appointment of the Company's auditor.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank KPMG for their professional service as the Company's auditor over the past eight years, since their appointment in 2016.

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold is a growing gold and silver mining producer building a portfolio of quality assets in the Americas based on three strategic pillars: production, exploration and equity investments. Austral continues to lay the foundation for its growth strategy by advancing its attractive portfolio of producing and exploration assets.

