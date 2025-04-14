PQ.Hosting Expands Services with the Launch of PQ.Domains - A Comprehensive Domain Registration Platform

PQ.Hosting, a trusted global hosting provider renowned for its ultra-fast and reliable VPS solutions across 45+ countries since 2019, proudly announces the launch of its new project - PQ.Domains. This strategic expansion marks the company's foray into the domain registration industry, offering a seamless and secure platform for acquiring and renewing domain names in 235 popular domain zones.

With PQ.Domains, businesses, bloggers, startups, and entrepreneurs can easily secure the perfect domain name that aligns with their brand identity and online presence. Whether it's a classic .com, a regional domain like .ru or .de, or an industry-specific extension such as .tech or .store, PQ.Domains provides a vast selection to meet diverse needs.

A Natural Expansion for a Trusted Provider

As a global leader in hosting services, PQ.Hosting has built a reputation for reliability, security, and high-speed performance. The launch of PQ.Domains represents a natural progression in the company's mission to provide comprehensive digital solutions that empower users worldwide.

"Our customers have always relied on us for top-tier hosting solutions, and now we are taking the next step by offering domain registration services," said Ivan Neculiti, CEO of PQ.Hosting. "With PQ.Domains, we aim to deliver the same level of excellence, speed, and reliability that our clients have come to expect from us."

Why Choose PQ.Domains?

Extensive Domain Selection: Access to 235 domain zones, from traditional .com and .net to niche-specific and regional extensions.

Seamless Registration and Renewal: A user-friendly platform ensuring quick and hassle-free domain management.

Security and Reliability: Industry-leading protection to safeguard domains from cyber threats.

24/7 Expert Support: A dedicated team of professionals available around the clock to assist with any inquiries.

A One-Stop Solution for Online Success

By integrating domain registration with its already robust VPS hosting solutions, PQ.Hosting provides a one-stop shop for businesses and individuals looking to establish and grow their digital footprint. The company's commitment to innovation ensures that customers receive cutting-edge services tailored to their needs.

PQ.Domains is now live and ready to serve customers worldwide. To explore domain options and secure a perfect web address, visit www.pq.domains.

About PQ.Hosting

Since 2019, PQ.Hosting has been delivering top-tier VPS hosting solutions with exceptional speed and reliability. With a presence in 45 countries, the company is committed to providing customers with high-performance hosting services backed by industry-leading infrastructure and support. The launch of PQ.Domains further solidifies PQ.Hosting's position as a comprehensive digital solutions provider.

Media Contact Details:

Media Contact:

Stella

PQ.Hosting

https://pq.hosting/en/

social@pq.hosting

SOURCE: PQ.Hosting

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire