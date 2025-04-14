Subaru of America: Subaru Share the Love Event Raises Record $31.7 Million in Charitable Donations

17th annual event culminates in total of nearly $320 million

834 hometown charities supported in local communities

Over $8 million raised for national charities

Subaru of America Inc. today announced that the 2024 Subaru Share the Love® Event raised a record-breaking $31.7 million in donations, its highest contribution amount in company history. Now in its seventeenth year, the Subaru Share the Love Event has brought in a total of nearly $320 million and continues to advance the automaker's efforts to be More Than a Car Company®, benefiting charities and communities across the country.

In 2024, Subaru retailers nationwide participated in the annual Subaru Share the Love Event, where customers who purchased or leased a new vehicle could choose to support one of four national charity partners or local hometown charities selected by their retailer. The majority of donations supported local charitable organizations, with over $23 million going to more than 830 hometown charities that resonated with Subaru owners and the neighborhoods they serve.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Ensuring that our annual Share the Love Event is a success requires true collaboration and teamwork toward a worthy cause. This past year's record-breaking initiative achieved far more than just raising funds for deserving organizations - it helped spread love and support in meaningful ways. None of this would be possible without the incredible dedication of our retailers, customers, and employees, whose shared values made 2024 an impactful and memorable year for communities nationwide."

Subaru and its retailers have held the annual Subaru Share the Love Event since 2008 in the final months of the year and through the holidays, giving back to local causes that matter to them and their communities. From November 21, 2024, to January 2, 2025, Subaru and its retailers together donated a minimum of $300 to charity for any new vehicle purchased or leased at any participating retailer around the country. Subaru has established partnerships with well-known national charities, including The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America, and the National Park Foundation, which collectively received over $8 million in donations. Additionally, 834 hometown charities received nearly $24 million in contributions.

For more information on the Subaru Share the Love Event, please visit www.subaru.com/share.

Subaru and its retailers are committed to helping their communities through the Subaru Love Promise. To learn more about the Love Promise initiative, visit www.subaru.com/love-promise.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.?

For the past 17 years, through the Subaru Share the Love® Event, Subaru and its retailers have donated nearly $320 million to charities including the ASPCA®, Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America, and the National Park Foundation, as well as nearly 2,300 hometown charities.

