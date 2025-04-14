Discovery Education Honored As Education Company of the Year by EdTech Chronicle

Discovery Education has been named the Education Company of the Year by the Best in Education Awards 2024 from EdTech Chronicle. The Best in Education Awards recognize the top companies, leaders, and services in the education technology industry in 2024.

Discovery Education is the creator of essential K-12 learning solutions used in classrooms around the world. Serving approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, Discovery Education helps educators deliver powerful learning experiences that engage all students and support higher academic achievement on a global scale. A few highlights from 2024 include:

Stronger Career Connections : Career Connect launched in January to facilitate virtual classroom visits from industry professionals based on job types, industries, language preferences, and location. Educators can request that a professional from one of Discovery Education's strategic partners visit their classroom to discuss their career paths and professions. Partners include organizations such as DuPont, Genentech, Norton, Nucor, Prologis, Trane Technologies, US Bank, and more. Career Connect is available to all users of Discovery Education Experience, the essential companion for engaged K-12 classrooms that inspires teachers and motivates students.

Immersive Learning : In March, Sandbox AR surpassed the 1 million download milestone in the Apple iTunes store and is now available on Google Play. This free augmented reality "maker" app brings immersive technology and content into the classroom. Within Sandbox AR, users can create virtual worlds and populate them with hundreds of unique objects from history, the built world, science, nature, and more.

ESSA Certifications : In June, DreamBox Math was certified as meeting the rigorous, evidence-based standards set forth by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) for Tier I, II, III, and IV. Learn more about all of Discovery Education's ESSA certifications and supporting research here.

Mystery Writing Introduced to Educators: Also in June, Discovery Education launched Mystery Writing. Mystery Writing engages students in grades K-5 with "wow!" content that captivates young learners and builds their confidence in writing. Featuring no prep, open-and-go lessons, Mystery Writing helps multi-subject elementary educators quickly and easily provide students with differentiated lessons that explicitly teach the writing process. Mystery Writing's innovative approach combines subjects of high interest to students with step-by-step written, visual, and auditory directions to ensure no young writer experiences the dreaded "fear of the blank page."

Research Insights : In October, the Education Insights Report by Discovery Education was released, revealing key areas of opportunity for addressing the most pressing issue facing educators today: student engagement. The report-which was based on survey data collected by The Harris Poll-found that curiosity is important to everyone, students want to learn more life skills, teachers see promise in adaptive learning resources, and much more. Read the full report here.

Milestone Reached in STEM Education : Also in October, the STEM Careers Coalition surpassed its goal of reaching 10 million students by the end of 2025, a year ahead of schedule. Since 2019, the STEM Careers Coalition has reached over 11 million students, including 2.97 million in the 2023-2024 school year alone, 65% of which are from Title I schools. The Coalition works to prepare all students for future jobs in STEM, developing the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in college and a career through high-quality classroom resources, career exploration tools, after school activities, digital content, and more. The STEM Careers Coalition features a range of industry partners including LyondellBassell, Nucor, Prologis, United Airlines, and many more.

Otus Partnership: Discovery Education's new strategic partnership with Otus, the leading K-12 assessment, data, and insights solution, was announced in November and is aimed at maximizing student achievement nationwide through the powerful combination of engaging content and state-of-the-art data analytics. Through this collaboration, Otus is now Discovery Education's preferred platform for assessment, data, and learning insights.

"We are deeply honored to be named the Education Company of the Year by EdTech Chronicle. This recognition reflects the incredible work of our team and our unwavering commitment to supporting educators and students around the world," said Brian Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Education. "At Discovery Education, we believe in the power of technology to accelerate student growth, scale teacher impact, and motivate learning, and we are proud to be at the forefront of the mission to prepare all learners for success beyond graduation. Thank you to the EdTech Chronicle for this meaningful acknowledgment."

Learn more about the Best in Education Awards 2024 here.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

###

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art, K-12, digital solutions support learning wherever it takes place. Through award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and strategic alliances, Discovery Education helps educators deliver powerful learning experiences that engage all students and support higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Through partnerships with districts, states, and trusted organizations, Discovery Education empowers teachers with essential edtech solutions that inspire curiosity, build confidence, and accelerate learning. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

Contacts

Grace Maliska

Discovery Education

Email: gmaliska@dicoveryed.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Discovery Education on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Discovery Education

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/discovery-education

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Discovery Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire