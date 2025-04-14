Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - Pat Chiefalo, SVP, Head of ETFs and Indexed Strategies, Canada, Invesco, Limited ("Company"), and his team joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing of Invesco S&P/ TSX 60 Equal Weight Index ETF (TSX: EQLT).





The Invesco S&P/TSX 60 Equal Weight Index ETF (EQLT) offers equally weighted broad Canadian equity exposure, which provides the opportunity to diversify exposures as compared to top heavy benchmarks and more concentrated portfolios. EQLT joins Invesco Canada's Equal Weighted ETF Suite in offering investors access to greater diversification through more balanced exposures of an underlying index and reduced concentration risk across several critical equity exposures.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.85 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2024.

