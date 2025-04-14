Telecom leaders convene in Türkiye to shape the future of AI-driven networks

Türkiye's leading technology company and mobile operator, Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL), hosted the face to face meeting of the ITU-T Focus Group on AI-Native Network (FG-AINN)-a pioneering initiative under the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). The event brought together more than 100 global industry experts, regulators, and thought leaders to discuss the integration of artificial intelligence into future telecom infrastructures.

Held in Istanbul, the event marked a significant step forward in global collaboration around AI-native telecommunications networks. Notable participants included Ömer Abdullah Karagözoglu, Chairman of the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK), and Seizo Onoe, Director of the ITU Telecommunication Standardization Bureau.

"Hosting this prestigious event in Türkiye is a reflection of our ambition to lead digital transformation not only nationally, but globally," said Dr. Ali Taha Koç, CEO of Turkcell, during his opening remarks.

"AI-powered networks, equipped with autonomous decision-making and ultra-low latency, will soon become the backbone of next-generation communication. We are proud to bring together global experts to shape this future from Istanbul."

Towards Smarter, Faster, and More Autonomous Networks

The FG-AINN group was established to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) can be embedded into the very core of telecom infrastructure-shifting from traditional automation to intelligent, self- optimizing systems. Over the course of the multi-day event, participants engaged in technical workshops and working sessions focused on network architecture, standards development, and implementation strategies.

Dr. Koç emphasized Turkcell's commitment to advancing communication technologies: "This gathering is no coincidence. At Turkcell, we're actively pushing the boundaries of what communication networks can achieve. From AI to quantum and 6G, we are at the forefront of exploring disruptive technologies. As a founding member and chair of this focus group, we're honored to facilitate this crucial gathering."

Marking World Quantum Day with a Vision for the Future

The meeting also coincided with World Quantum Day, underscoring the growing role of quantum technologies in shaping secure and scalable networks.

"Quantum will be a key enabler of the future of secure communication," said Dr. Koç. "We're proud to be the first and only Turkish company participating in the GSMA task force focused on investigating post-quantum cryptography application to the telecommunication industry. Our goal is to ensure that Türkiye plays a central role in building the infrastructure of the post-quantum telecom era."

A Global Milestone for AI in Telecom

This inaugural in-person session of the ITU focus group marked a milestone in international efforts to define and standardize AI-native networks.

"As Artificial Intelligence applications become embedded into global networking and communication systems, it is essential to have consensus-driven standards to shape the full deployment and transition towards AI-native networks," said Seizo Onoe, Director of the ITU Telecommunication Standardization Bureau. "We are proud see a high level of cooperation between leading standard development organizations and industry experts leading this fast-moving field of work in the ITU-T Focus Group on AI-Native Networks."

BTK Chairman Ömer Abdullah Karagözoglu, shared the following remarks on the subject:

"The transition to AI-powered networks is not merely a technological leap but a paradigm shift that will transform all sectors. Today, here in Istanbul, we aim to advance our work on defining AI-driven networks, exploring their potential impact through use cases, technical specifications, and implementation recommendations. We are truly excited to be shaping this transformation together under the gracious hosting of Turkcell. Our goal is to build autonomous, adaptive, and future-ready systems by placing AI at the very core of network design."

About Turkcell

Turkcell is a technology and telecommunications company headquartered in Türkiye, offering a unique portfolio of voice, data and IPTV services over its mobile and fixed networks along with digital consumer, enterprise and techfin services. Turkcell Group operates in three countries: Türkiye, Belarus and Northern Cyprus. Listed on both the NYSE and BIST since July 2000, Turkcell remains the only dual-listed company on these exchanges. Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr

About ITU

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is the United Nations agency for digital technologies, driving innovation for people and the planet with 194 Member States and a membership of over 1,000 companies, universities, civil society, and international and regional organizations. Established in 1865, ITU coordinates the global use of the radio spectrum and satellite orbits, establishes international technology standards, drives universal connectivity and digital services, and is helping to make sure everyone benefits from sustainable digital transformation, including the most remote communities. From artificial intelligence (AI) to quantum, from satellites and submarine cables to advanced mobile and wireless broadband networks, ITU is committed to connecting the world and beyond. Learn more: www.itu.int

