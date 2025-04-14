Anzeige
Global Tactical tritt dem Critical Minerals Institute bei!
SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: Understanding the EU CSRD: Deep Dive Into the Omnibus Bill and Relations Between CSDDD & CSRD

Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. CET (11:00 a.m. ET, 8:00 a.m. PT)

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2025 / Complimentary Webinar:

Understanding the EU CSRD: Deep Dive into the Omnibus Bill and Relations Between CSDDD & CSRD

Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. CET (11:00 a.m. ET, 8:00 a.m. PT)



The EU Omnibus Bill is intended to streamline the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), and the EU Taxonomy for Sustainable Activities, amongst other components of the Green New Deal. In this webinar, we will take a comprehensive look into the proposed changes and offer insights into how the changes may impact companies that have begun their planning and implementation towards meeting the existing laws. We will cover how the CSDDD and CSRD are connected and how to incorporate both into your sustainability strategy and reporting efforts.

Join SCS Consulting Services' CSRD Program Manager, Marie Blazy, and Managing Director, ESG Consulting, Bonnie Holman on Wednesday, April 30th at 5:00 p.m. CET (11:00 a.m. ET, 8:00 a.m. PT) for a 45-minute webinar that takes a deep dive into the EU Omnibus Bill and how the changes relate to the CSDDD and CSRD. We'll discuss:

  • Content of the Omnibus proposal and progress to date

  • Next legislative steps at EU and national levels

  • What should companies be doing in this period of uncertainty: Risks and opportunities

15 minutes will be allotted at the end of the presentation for Q&A.

Register Here

