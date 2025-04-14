GoDaddy: Making Technology More Accessible: Meet Angora LaShane

GoDaddy



What's your story? Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey here at GoDaddy.

My career has always been driven by a love for technology, building relationships, and finding creative solutions to business challenges. With a background in business administration and over a decade of experience in sales, marketing, and customer engagement, I've naturally gravitated toward roles that help connect people with technology in meaningful ways.

I started at GoDaddy seven years ago as a Senior Marketing Specialist, focusing on brand engagement and strengthening agency partner relationships. After three years, I wanted to take on new challenges and use more of my problem-solving skills, so I talked to my leadership team about potential opportunities. They encouraged me to explore a role within Commerce, and I was excited to land my current position as a Distribution Relationship Manager. Now, I get to focus on optimizing distribution strategies while working closely across teams and collaborating with partner distributors and resellers-something I've found incredibly rewarding.

What real-life problems does your team solve?

My team focuses on making sure GoDaddy's commerce resellers get the support they need after the sale, from smooth product distribution to ongoing assistance. We tackle challenges like product availability, vendor coordination, and making operations run more efficiently. By improving processes, strengthening supplier relationships, and fine-tuning distribution strategies, we help small businesses and entrepreneurs get the right tools to succeed online.

But it's not just about logistics-we also work to improve communication, making sure teams, vendors, and customers stay connected and aligned to keep everything running smoothly.

How do you keep yourself motivated and inspired in your work?

Seeing the direct impact of our work on small businesses and entrepreneurs keeps me motivated. Every day, we make technology more accessible, helping people scale their ventures with ease. That sense of purpose fuels my energy and commitment. Coming from a family of entrepreneurs, I've witnessed firsthand how GoDaddy products simplify business growth, and I take pride in being part of that success.

I also thrive on collaboration-working alongside talented colleagues, learning from their insights, and tackling challenges together. Additionally, I stay inspired by continuously setting personal and professional goals that align with my passion for problem-solving and innovation, opening doors to new opportunities.

What aspects of GoDaddy's company culture do you appreciate the most?

GoDaddy cultivates an environment where innovation, inclusivity, and teamwork flourish.

I appreciate the company's dedication to empowering employees to take initiative and drive meaningful change.

The emphasis on continuous learning-through mentorship, leadership development, and tuition reimbursement programs, which I actively utilize-creates endless growth opportunities.

Another aspect I value is the strong sense of collaboration within our teams. There's a collective commitment to supporting one another and pushing boundaries to deliver the best possible experience for our customers. I truly feel fortunate to work alongside such an incredible group of people.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside of work, I love traveling with my son. With family spread across the United States, we take every opportunity to visit loved ones in different states whenever our schedules allow for it. I'm also a huge sports fan and enjoy attending Houston Dynamo matches with my son, as well as concerts with friends. I'm especially excited for the upcoming Kendrick Lamar tour-I'll be flying to Inglewood, California, for the show!

