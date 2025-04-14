Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - The Energy Circle and The Net Zero Circle by IN-VR are proud to announce the launch of the second edition of the Argentina Energy Week Summit & Exhibition - the premier event for exploring energy sector opportunities in Argentina. Over three days, sector leaders, investors, regulators, and global companies will gather in Buenos Aires to discuss the future of energy in the country and unlock its vast potential in renewables, hydrogen, biomass, and natural gas.

Argentina has firmly established itself as one of Latin America's leading renewable energy producers, with over 5,114 MW of installed wind and solar capacity and a total of 220 operational projects contributing 5,961 MW to the national energy matrix. In this context, the Summit will serve as a pivotal space to examine opportunities in solar, wind, hydrogen, and energy storage, as well as strategic approaches for the energy transition of the hydrocarbons sector.

What to Expect at the 2025 Argentina Energy Week Summit & Exhibition:

Energy Landscape Analysis - Insights into Argentina's energy outlook: perspectives and trends in renewables, hydrogen, and gas.

Success Stories and Technological Progress - Showcasing innovative projects such as Cauchari Solar Plant, Madryn Wind Farm, Vaca Muerta, and LNG export terminals.

Policy and Financing - Government incentives, new regulations, and investment opportunities across the energy value chain.

Transmission and Energy Storage - Strategies to enhance grid infrastructure and ensure energy supply stability.

Gas and the Energy Transition - The role of natural gas as a transition fuel and its integration with renewables.

The event will also feature a dedicated programme for hydrocarbon companies, focusing on key topics such as gas-to-power, Vaca Muerta production, LNG exports, and carbon capture and storage (CCS) - all central to Argentina's long-term energy strategy.

The Argentina Energy Week Summit & Exhibition 2025 will be the ideal platform for building strategic partnerships, sharing expertise, and shaping the country's energy future - together.

Save the Date: 20-22 August 2025

Buenos Aires, Argentina

