Natchitoches, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - Liviniti, a national leader in PBM transparency and prescription drug savings, has been named one of the top healthcare innovators for 2025. The Modern Healthcare Innovators Awards recognize organizations and leaders across the nation who are driving innovation to improve care, achieve measurable results and impact the clinical and financial goals of their organizations.

"We built Liviniti as a force for change, to innovate new solutions, move beyond the status quo and shape the future of pharmacy benefits for the better," says LeAnn Boyd, CEO. "The Modern Healthcare Innovators Award is an affirmation of our commitment to complete transparency and development of powerful offerings that improve the cost and accessibility of pharmacy benefits."

In the dynamic pharmacy industry, new drugs are approved, biosimilars and generics become available, and ideas for PBM reform are proposed. Before PBM transparency became a national conversation, Liviniti embraced a 100% pass-through pricing model that helped set the course for the industry's future. Today, the company continues to build on its rich history of industry "firsts" with innovations such as LivLite, a unique program launched in February that gives employers new coverage options for high-cost, GLP-1 weight-loss drugs.

"Our Liviniti team is action-oriented and so deserving of this recognition," adds LeAnn. "We know that employers face real challenges with the rising cost of pharmacy care and we challenge ourselves to develop and introduce new solutions for our clients that stretch the boundaries of what's possible in pharmacy benefits."

Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare comments that, "Artificial intelligence, and the use of data and technology investments are transforming healthcare - streamlining workflows, improving patient care and creating new business opportunities. The ambitious work underway by our 2025 Innovators Awards' honorees is producing exciting results that will lead to better results for patients and these organizations that are tackling the industry's biggest challenges." Detailed profiles of all the honorees are featured in the April 14 issue of Modern Healthcare magazine.





LeAnn C. Boyd, PharmD - CEO and Founder

Modern Healthcare Innovators Awards 2025

About Liviniti

Liviniti is a pioneer in pharmacy benefit innovation. Built by pharmacists, the company offers pass-through pricing within a fully transparent business model that delivers meaningful savings to clients and optimal health outcomes to members. Founded in 2011 as Southern Scripts and rebranded to Liviniti, the new name reinforces the power of medication to change lives through infinite possibilities. With an approach that delivers savings, clinical value, exceptional service and management of high-cost medications, Liviniti provides pharmacy benefit services to regional and national employers across the U.S. For more information, visit liviniti.com.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions.

