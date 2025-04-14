Celebrate Easter at Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant With Chef Shaun Hergatt's Exquisite Special Menu

Celebrate Easter Sunday with an exclusive dinner menu created by notable Michelin-starred chef, Shaun Hergatt.

This Easter, join Aqua inside Resorts World Las Vegas for a culinary journey that celebrates the season of renewal and joy. Aqua's carefully curated menu features a delightful array of dishes that highlight the freshest ingredients and Chef Shaun Hergatt's innovative techniques. See menu details below:

First Course: Toro Tartare

Experience the sublime taste of toro, skillfully paired with refreshing cucumber pearls, a delicate white soy dressing, cilantro blossoms, and a hint of yuzu oil. A perfect start to an Easter celebration.

Second Course: Seared Foie Gras

Indulge in the luxurious flavor of seared foie gras, accompanied by a vibrant cherry tartare and cherry gel, elegantly finished with a sprinkle of rhubarb dust for a touch of tartness.

Third Course: Choose Your Delight

Savor in Aqua's succulent honey-glazed ham, served with thumbelina carrots, asparagus, and a creamy sweet potato purée. Elevate your experience with an A5 Miyazaki Wagyu (additional $95 supplement) featuring a rich black spice rub, buttered bowl potatoes, English spinach, and sweet yellow corn.

Fourth Course: Chef's Easter Basket

Conclude your meal with a whimsical dessert that captures the essence of springtime. The Chef's Easter Basket features seasonal fruits, artisanal chocolate, and playful confections, ensuring a sweet end to your festive dining experience.

Don't skip out on this dining experience and celebrate Easter at Aqua for this extraordinary culinary celebration for $150 per person.

Book your reservation by visiting www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/aqualv .

For more information on Aqua, visit their website at www.aqualv.com .

ABOUT AQUA SEAFOOD & CAVIAR RESTAURANT

At the heart of Caviar Bar's transformation into Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant is the illustrious career and culinary artistry of Chef Shaun Hergatt. His Michelin-starred restaurants, including SHO Shaun Hergatt and Juni, have earned critical acclaim, while his ventures like Vestry in SoHo garnered further accolades with Michelin stars in 2021 and 2022. His latest venture, Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant, represents a new chapter in his culinary journey. It embodies a dedication to redefining the essence of fine dining, offering guests an expanded menu that celebrates the treasures of land and sea. In partnership, Aqua is also owned by the Slinin sisters, Suzanne and Karina, who enjoyed Chef Shaun's culinary creations. The two bring their business expertise for a welcoming yet fine dining experience to any and all visitors to indulge in Chef Shaun's first West Coast restaurant and all it has to offer. From world-class caviar to Atlantic Salmon, Alaskan Black Cod, and an array of delectable seafood, the menu at Aqua is set to captivate discerning palates.

Aqua is open daily, Sunday - Thursday from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m with an all-day Happy Hour available at the bar. To learn more, follow Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

ABOUT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Since opening in 2021,?Resorts World Las Vegas has become the premier destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission, the $4.3 billion resort is dedicated to providing guests with a one-of-a-kind luxury experience, complete with exceptional service, exquisite design and unparalleled amenities. In a partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus. With over 3,500 guest rooms and suites, featuring modern design and luxurious touches, the property consists of Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. The fully integrated resort boasts a wide range of world-class amenities and services including a 117,000 square foot state-of-the-art fully cashless casino floor, a 5,000 capacity theatre featuring the industry's top headlining talent, distinct day and nightlife venues, a curated retail collection featuring designer and boutique shops, a stunning 27,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, over 50 food and beverage offerings from across the globe and more. Resorts World Las Vegas has ushered in a new world for luxury resorts, and invites guests to indulge with friends. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED?with?Forbes Travel Guide while all three hotel brands are LEED Gold Certified. For more information, please visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

