MISTRAS Group, Inc.: MISTRAS Group Names Aerospace & Defense Leader Cliff Schaffer as SVP of In-Lab Services

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG), the leading provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, today announced the appointment of Cliff Schaffer as Senior Vice President of In-Lab Services. Reporting to Hani Hammad, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Schaffer will lead MISTRAS' in-lab strategy and operations across North America, with a focus on scaling services for aerospace and defense and heavy manufacturing sectors.

"Cliff's appointment underscores our commitment to enabling aerospace and defense customers to complete their missions with speed, precision, and confidence," said Hani Hammad, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "His deep experience leading complex, mission-critical operations in regulated industries will be key as we expand our in-lab services to help customers accelerate production, meet the highest quality standards, and reduce risk. Cliff understands the urgency and rigor these missions demand- and he's the right leader to ensure MISTRAS continues to deliver the performance, reliability, and trust our customers depend on."

Schaffer brings more than a decade of executive leadership experience in the testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) industry, most recently serving as Vice President of Operations at Element Materials Technology. In that role, he led a newly formed division supporting space and defense programs, achieving 22% annual revenue growth while significantly improving profitability and customer satisfaction.

A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Schaffer is widely recognized for driving transformational growth and operational agility across complex, highly regulated industries.

MISTRAS' in-lab services support OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers through a network of ISO 17025-accredited laboratories with Nadcap and regulatory certifications. Core offerings include non-destructive testing, etching, chemical and mechanical analysis, dimensional measurement, machining, and finishing services. These integrated services reduce turnaround times and simplify quality assurance across manufacturing supply chains.

For more on MISTRAS' expansive in-lab services portfolio, visit qaqc.mistrasgroup.com.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc. - One Source for Asset Protection Solutions®

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, helping to maximize the safety and operational uptime for civilization's most critical industrial and civil assets.

Backed by an innovative, data-driven asset protection portfolio, proprietary technologies, strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, and a decades-long legacy of industry leadership, MISTRAS leads clients in the oil and gas, aerospace and defense, renewable and nonrenewable power, civil infrastructure, and manufacturing industries towards achieving operational and environmental excellence. By supporting these organizations that help fuel our vehicles and power our society; inspecting components that are trusted for commercial, defense, and space craft; building real-time monitoring equipment to enable safe travel across bridges; and helping to propel sustainability, MISTRAS helps the world at large.

MISTRAS enhances value for its clients by integrating asset protection throughout supply chains and centralizing integrity data through a suite of Industrial IoT-connected digital software and monitoring solutions. The company's core capabilities also include non-destructive testing field and in-line inspections enhanced by advanced robotics, laboratory quality control and assurance testing, sensing technologies and NDT equipment, asset and mechanical integrity engineering services, and light mechanical maintenance and access services.

For more information about how MISTRAS helps protect civilization's critical infrastructure and the environment, visit https://www.mistrasgroup.com/.

Contact:

Theresa Feraren

Chief Marketing Officer

MISTRAS Group, Inc.

theresa.feraren@mistrasgroup.com