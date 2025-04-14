Mullen Automotive, Inc.: Mullen Announces Commercial EV Order from Global Expert Shipping in Los Angeles

Initial order includes Mullen ONE Class 1 EV cargo van for maintenance and material transport tasks with additional orders to follow

Global Expert is a licensed freight forwarding company providing shipping solutions between the US and Armenia to worldwide destinations

BREA, Calif., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) ("Mullen" or the "Company"), an electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, today announces a sale of the all-electric Mullen ONE Class 1 cargo van to Global Expert Shipping ("Global Expert") located in Glendale, California, with additional orders to follow. The vehicle order will be fulfilled by Mullen's nationally known EV dealer partner, Pritchard Automotive.

Global Expert is an international, licensed freight forwarding company, based in Glendale, California, with a focus on international shipments between the U.S. and Armenia and beyond. Global Expert is adding both Mullen's commercial EVs to its fleet, strategically chosen to address their specific transportation needs.

By incorporating the Mullen ONE, Global Export can significantly reduce its carbon footprint while meeting the company's unique operational needs.

"We are always proud to support local logistic freight companies with their efforts to reduce environmental impact and create a more sustainable future," said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. "Our commercial EVs not only meet the specific needs of shipping companies like Global Expert but also offer significant total cost of ownership (TCO) savings."

Mullen's commercial EV lineup includes the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and the Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, purpose-built to meet the demands of urban last-mile applications. Both vehicles are available for sale and in full compliance with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the California Air Resources Board ("CARB") certifications denoting strict adherence to clean air emissions standards.

About Global Export Shipping

Global Export Shipping is a licensed freight forwarding company providing various kinds of international shipping services from the USA and Armenia to worldwide destinations. The company focuses on sea and air shipping of business and personal cargo, cars, furniture and parcel boxes. Door to door international parcel shipping from the USA to Armenia and other countries as well as from Armenia to the USA.

To learn more about Global Export Shipping, visit www.GEScargo.com.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles ("EVs") with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board ("CARB") and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. The Company's commercial dealer network consists of seven dealers, which includes Papé Kenworth, Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group, Eco Auto, and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key West Coast, Midwest, Pacific Northwest, New England, and Mid-Atlantic markets.



On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors, of Oak Park, Michigan, became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive. Bollinger Motors has passed numerous milestones including its B4, Class 4 electric truck production launch on Sept. 16, 2024, and the development of a world-class dealer and service network with over 50 locations across the United States.



To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to timing of delivery of the Global Expert Shipping order, whether any additional vehicles will be ordered by Global Expert and how long local and federal governmental incentives for electric vehicles will be available. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen's plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Contact:

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

+1 (714) 613-1900

www.MullenUSA.com

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com