Thomasville Bancshares, Inc: TNB Announces Dividend and First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

THOMASVILLE, Ga., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTC PINK: THVB), the parent company of Thomasville National Bank and TNB Financial Services, reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The company also announced its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $1.25 per share. The dividend will be paid on July 2, 2025 to shareholders of record as of June 11, 2025.

In announcing the dividend, the Company's Chairman and CEO Stephen H. Cheney stated "We are pleased that our Bank's strong financial performance allows us to continue our tradition of paying a dividend in July to our shareholders."

Cheney also stated "As we enter our 30th year we recognize the support of this community, our shareholders and customers have made our Bank extremely successful. We are very pleased to share the earnings of the Company with the people that made it a reality. One of the most important benefits of a locally owned bank is that the earnings remain in the community." Over the past twenty-five years, TNB has returned over $116 million in dividends to local shareholders.

First-Quarter 2025 Results

Net Income for the quarter of $10,503,378 compared to $9,386,870 for the same period last year, an increase of 12%.

Earnings per share for the quarter were $1.66 (basic) and $1.58 (diluted).

YTD Return on Average Assets of 2.27% and Return on Average Tangible Equity of 24.27%.

Total Assets of $1.899 billion, an increase of $156 million over the same period in 2024.

Loans grew to $1.592 billion, an increase of $158 million or 11% year-over-year.

Deposits grew to $1.642 billion, an increase of $134 million or 9% year-over-year.

Regulatory Capital was $180 million or 9.53% of assets.

TNB Financial, provider of trust and investment services, has client assets over $4.7 billion.

Stephen H. Cheney, Chairman and CEO, said "In this time of economic uncertainty, our stability and consistent performance continues to set us apart. We are pleased to report our strong financial performance for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. We believe that our Bank is well positioned to continue this strong performance throughout the year."

Bank President, Bert Hodges stated, "Our resilient culture that empowers our bankers to be creative thinkers has become extremely unique in our industry. This continues to set us apart and has led to superior credit quality, solid customer loyalty, and excellent opportunities for growth. The talent, pride and competitive spirit of our bankers makes us more confident than ever about the future of TNB."

About Thomasville Bancshares, Inc., and Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1995 as the holding company for Thomasville National Bank. Today the Bank has total assets of over $1.899 billion. TNB is consistently recognized as a top performing community bank. In 2024, TNB was ranked 7th nationally in American Banker's Top 200 Community Banks based upon three years average return on shareholders' equity. The Bank's trust and investment division, TNB Financial Services, has client assets over $4.7 billion under advisement and provides financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. TNBFS has offices located in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Illinois, and Ohio. The Company is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia and has over 800 local shareholders. Thomasville National Bank is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit www.tnbank.com.



