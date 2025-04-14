TOKU-E Company, a global manufacturer of small molecules, gene selectors and fine chemicals for upstream manufacturing, is pleased to announce the availability of Pirlimycin Hydrochloride for food safety testing.

Pirlimycin Hydrochloride is the active compound of veterinary compounds used to treat bovine mastitis, one of the most prevalent infectious diseases impacting livestock. It is bactericidal against the casual agents of this disease which include Gram-positive bacteria.

"The Pirlimycin Hydrochloride on the market is a mixture of isomers with purity level around 50%, making it hard to be used as a reference material. We are able to reach at least 95% purity making the diagnostic kits more reliable with less false positives," said Amy Lee, Chief Scientific Officer of TOKU-E EU in Belgium.

Highly pure Pirlimycin Hydrochloride can be used to detect Pirlimycin residues in foodstuffs like meat and milk. The residues testing segment is driven by the need for contamination verifications to protect consumers. This enables detection in different food sample types to satisfy regulatory requirements. The product would be used in service labs that test for antibiotic residues, or by commercial labs that manufacture antibiotic residue detection kits. Pirlimycin Hydrochloride is compatible with both quantitative and qualitative residue detection methods.

We are excited to support the diagnostics labs that are involved in food safety testing to monitor the quality and safety of our global food supply.

About TOKU-E

TOKU-E is a leading manufacturer of antimicrobials for research and diagnostics applications, providing everyday and optimized solutions for life science research. Founded in 1981, we have offices in USA, Europe and Asia along with a global distributor network. Our products make research easier, safer, and more effective. Our range of products and services supports susceptibility testing and food safety workflows to further your discoveries.

