DP World Named One of the Top 10 'Best Places To Work' in Ecuador

DP World has been named one of the Top 10 Best Places to Work in Ecuador, according to the prestigious ranking by Great Place to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture. This marks the first time the company has earned a place among the top 10 in the country, making it the only port terminal in Ecuador to receive this distinction.

The recognition was announced at an awards ceremony held in Quito, where DP World was ranked #9 in the "More than 500 employees" category, alongside leading companies from various industries. This milestone underscores the company's continued commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive, and high-performing work environment.

"Our people are at the heart of everything we do," said Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Ecuador, Peru, and Colombia. "This achievement reflects the workplace culture we've cultivated over the past five years-one built on collaboration, innovation, and mutual respect. We will continue to prioritize our employees' well-being and empower them to thrive."

The recognition highlights DP World's holistic approach to talent development, which includes initiatives focused on diversity and inclusion, empowering women, professional growth, and local hiring. The company also integrates sustainability into its business strategy, supporting high-impact programs in environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

DP World's flagship operation, its deepwater port in Posorja, is widely recognized as Ecuador's leading port terminal, distinguished by its cutting-edge infrastructure, operational efficiency, and world-class safety standards. In 2023, the terminal became the first port in Ecuador to earn the Great Place to Work® certification, based on direct feedback from employees.

Globally, DP World has been recognized as a Great Place to Work in 31 countries, including Ecuador-affirming the company's focus on building a strong corporate culture across all its locations.

Additionally, DP World was recently named the #1 Employer Brand in the port industry for the fifth consecutive year by Ferias 360, following an evaluation of more than 2,000 companies in areas such as brand reputation, organizational culture, and employee conditions.

These recognitions reflect DP World Ecuador's dedication to creating a workplace that champions excellence, fueled by its people, advanced technology, and a long-term vision that drives value for communities, the environment, and the nation.





