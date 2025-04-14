Amy Wood, CFO of Intelligent Waves , Named Finalist in the 2025 Chief Officer Awards for GovCons by WashingtonExec

"Amy is the definition of a transformative leader," said Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves. "Her strategic vision and operational excellence have driven IW's growth and innovation in an increasingly competitive environment."

Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading tech integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, today announced that Amy Wood, Chief Financial Officer, has been named a finalist for CFO of the Year in the 2025 Chief Officer Awards - a premier program celebrating GovCon executives shaping the future of government contracting. Wood is recognized for companies with Annual Revenue Under $100 Million.

Amy Wood, CFO of Intelligent Waves (IW), Named Finalist in The 2025 Chief Officer Awards for GovCons By WashingtonExec.

Since assuming the CFO role at Intelligent Waves (IW) in 2022, Amy Wood has been instrumental in transforming Intelligent Waves' financial operations. With nearly 25 years of experience, she shifted IW's finance department from a traditional reporting function into a proactive, strategic partner critical to the company's growth. Under Wood's guidance, IW successfully funded and launched innovative cybersecurity solutions, including SHADOW, an AI-powered autonomous penetration testing platform; GRAYPATH, a resilient, secure global data delivery solution; and other cyber defense solutions. Her success in aligning financial strategy with mission-critical innovation has established IW as a trusted innovator in the GovCons sector.

"Amy is the definition of a transformative leader," said Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves. "Her strategic vision and operational excellence have driven IW's growth and innovation in an increasingly competitive environment."

The 2025 Chief Officer Awards, hosted by WashingtonExec, spotlight top executives across the government and GovCon industry who demonstrate excellence in leadership, innovation, and impact. View the complete list of finalists here.

About Intelligent Waves (IW)

Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, and cognitive human performance. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

