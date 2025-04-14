PulpFixin Announces Strategic Distribution Partnership with Wildcat Laboratory Solutions to Expand Sustainable Lab Products Across the UK And EU

PulpFixin, an innovator of sustainable laboratory products, announced today a new distribution partnership with Wildcat Laboratory Solutions (www.wildcatls.com), a leading provider of lab equipment and solutions across the United Kingdom and European Union. This strategic collaboration marks a significant step forward in delivering eco-conscious, high-performance alternatives to single-use plastic products in biotech and pharmaceutical labs worldwide.

The partnership will enable PulpFixin's suite of 100% compostable, biodegradable, and recyclable lab products-such as AutoRacks, Cryoboxes, Pipette Tip Racks, and cold-chain transport materials-to reach laboratories across the UK and EU through Wildcat's well-established distribution network and local expertise.

"We're thrilled to partner with Wildcat Laboratory Solutions," said Kip Matthews, President of PulpFixin. "They share our vision for a future where labs no longer have to choose between performance and sustainability. Together, we're not just replacing plastic-we're rewriting what's possible in modern lab operations."

PulpFixin's products are lab-tested and automation-ready, engineered to meet the demands of high-throughput environments, including cryogenic storage and automated workflows. Each product is sealed with the company's proprietary FutureFilm technology-offering a fossil fuel-free, moisture-resistant barrier that prevents contamination and supports cleanroom compliance.

"Wildcat is proud to support this partnership with PulpFixin," said Haakon C. Howard, Director of Wildcat Laboratory Solutions. "Our customers across the UK and Europe are increasingly seeking products that help them meet environmental targets without compromising efficiency. PulpFixin's solutions check every box-and we're excited to bring them to our clients."

With this partnership, PulpFixin aims to empower laboratories to dramatically reduce plastic waste and take real steps toward achieving ESG and sustainability goals-without compromising operational performance or compliance.

About PulpFixin

PulpFixin designs and manufactures high-performance, sustainable alternatives to traditional single-use lab plastics. All products are 100% compostable, biodegradable, and recyclable, built to perform under real-world lab conditions while aligning with modern sustainability mandates. To learn more, visit www.pulpfixin.us

About Wildcat Laboratory Solutions

Wildcat Laboratory Solutions is a trusted provider of laboratory equipment, consumables, and services, delivering tailored solutions across the UK and EU. The company specializes in supporting cutting-edge science with innovative, scalable, and customer-focused partnerships. Click here to learn more.

