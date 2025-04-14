Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted average
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
07/04/2025
FR0010307819
19 700
86,6282
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
08/04/2025
FR0010307819
17 497
90,3548
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
09/04/2025
FR0010307819
22 000
88,3605
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
10/04/2025
FR0010307819
15 500
90,7623
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
11/04/2025
FR0010307819
19 000
90,0572
XPAR
* Rounded to four decimal places
TOTAL
93 697
89,1101
Société anonyme with a share capital of 1,048,982,932
Registered office: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
