Puget Law Group Announces 2024 Military Family Background Scholarship Winner

The law firm is proud to award Joseph Kimberling $2,500 toward his studies

Puget Law Group recognizes the impact of growing up in a military family. The criminal defense and personal injury law firm shows its gratitude and support to military families through the Military Family Background: Life Opportunities & Hardships Scholarship.

A student at Wofford College, Joseph Kimberling, has been awarded the $2,500 scholarship for 2024 . Joseph openly shared the difficulties he faced due to frequent moves and how these experiences helped him build resilience and adapt quickly to new situations.

Joseph admits that moving frequently due to his military family background presented challenges, like adjusting to different schools and making new friends. These experiences taught him resilience, adaptability, and resourcefulness, helping him handle change more effectively.

Growing up in various places exposed him to different perspectives, cultures, and people, broadening his worldview and deepening his respect for diversity. He experienced new ways of thinking, different traditions, and diverse lifestyles.

Joseph Kimberling is actively involved in his community. He helps run an afterschool program at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Spartanburg, where he mentors children and supports their schoolwork. Joseph has also organized community events like a Fall Festival for Franklin School and a pickleball tournament for the Spartanburg Humane Society.

In his fraternity, Joseph took on leadership roles, starting as the Philanthropy Chair, where he organized charitable events and initiatives to support various causes. Now, as the President, he continues to lead the fraternity, focusing on fostering a sense of community and service among members.

Joseph Kimberling plans to dedicate his career to service. After graduation, he will start as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps and serve for 20 years while pursuing a PhD in International Relations.

Inspired by his grandfather's legacy, Joseph hopes to continue his service in the U.S. State Department, working in embassies to promote diplomacy. His studies in International Affairs, History, and regional studies have deepened his passion for international relations.

Joseph Kimberling, the 2024 Military Family Background: Life Opportunities & Hardships Scholarship winner, shares his experiences of growing up in a military family, highlighting both the challenges and successes. Inspired by his family's legacy, he is committed to continuing their path of service.

The team at Puget Law Group believes his resilience will help him succeed in his studies and future career. They commend his story and wish him the best in the future.

About Puget Law Group

Puget Law Group is dedicated to protecting clients' rights. With over 150 years of combined legal experience, they handle both criminal defense and personal injury cases, providing strong legal representation to those who need it most.

When it comes to experience, client satisfaction, and peer recognition, Puget Law Group stands unmatched. The team has won 10 of its last 11 trials and has recovered tens of millions of dollars on behalf of injury clients. With over 400 five-star Google reviews, Puget Law Group is the highest-rated DUI/Criminal Defense and Personal Injury firm in the region.

SOURCE: Puget Law Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire